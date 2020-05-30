674 Flintlock Court

Amenities

Move in Ready in Nashboro Village - Beautiful walk up townhome in the Nashboro Village neighborhood. Fully furnished at $1,700/month (30+ days accepted) or $1,600/month without furniture. Access to all community amenities (pool, clubhouse, etc). Walk outside to sidewalks that can take you all around the community near ponds and nature. Right outside of the community you will find a Kroger for all your daily shopping needs. Quick access to the interstates and ability to get downtown.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5763086)