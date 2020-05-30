All apartments in Nashville
674 Flintlock Court
674 Flintlock Court

674 Flintlock Court · (615) 200-8684
Location

674 Flintlock Court, Nashville, TN 37217
Nashboro Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 674 Flintlock Court · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1216 sqft

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Move in Ready in Nashboro Village - Beautiful walk up townhome in the Nashboro Village neighborhood. Fully furnished at $1,700/month (30+ days accepted) or $1,600/month without furniture. Access to all community amenities (pool, clubhouse, etc). Walk outside to sidewalks that can take you all around the community near ponds and nature. Right outside of the community you will find a Kroger for all your daily shopping needs. Quick access to the interstates and ability to get downtown.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 674 Flintlock Court have any available units?
674 Flintlock Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 674 Flintlock Court currently offering any rent specials?
674 Flintlock Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 674 Flintlock Court pet-friendly?
No, 674 Flintlock Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 674 Flintlock Court offer parking?
No, 674 Flintlock Court does not offer parking.
Does 674 Flintlock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 674 Flintlock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 674 Flintlock Court have a pool?
Yes, 674 Flintlock Court has a pool.
Does 674 Flintlock Court have accessible units?
No, 674 Flintlock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 674 Flintlock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 674 Flintlock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 674 Flintlock Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 674 Flintlock Court does not have units with air conditioning.
