5920 Maxon Avenue

West Nashville/Annex area home, built in 2017! 3 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms. Open concept living room with gas fireplace, dining room, and kitchen. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, pantry, and ample cabinet space. Master bedroom downstairs with large bathroom and walk in closet. Other 2 bedrooms and additional living room (bonus room) are upstairs, each with their own bathroom. Close to Nashville West shopping area and the Nations. ***Non-refundable cleaning fee of $175.00 included in security deposit, please call for details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.