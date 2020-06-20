All apartments in Nashville
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:03 PM

5920 Maxon Avenue

5920 Maxon Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1791502
Location

5920 Maxon Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209
Urbandale Nations

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2105 sqft

Amenities

West Nashville/Annex area home, built in 2017! 3 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms. Open concept living room with gas fireplace, dining room, and kitchen. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, pantry, and ample cabinet space. Master bedroom downstairs with large bathroom and walk in closet. Other 2 bedrooms and additional living room (bonus room) are upstairs, each with their own bathroom. Close to Nashville West shopping area and the Nations. ***Non-refundable cleaning fee of $175.00 included in security deposit, please call for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 Maxon Avenue have any available units?
5920 Maxon Avenue has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5920 Maxon Avenue have?
Some of 5920 Maxon Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 Maxon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5920 Maxon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 Maxon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5920 Maxon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5920 Maxon Avenue offer parking?
No, 5920 Maxon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5920 Maxon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 Maxon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 Maxon Avenue have a pool?
No, 5920 Maxon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5920 Maxon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5920 Maxon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 Maxon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5920 Maxon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
