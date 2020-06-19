5608 Hickory Meadows Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 2/2.5 townhome unit for rent in Brentwood! - This is a gorgeous, recently renovated (last 18 months) 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home for rent in Brentwood!



This gorgeous house boasts:

-All appliances included

- LVP flooring, super easy to clean!

- great location near nippers corner between i-24 and i-65

- park like yard with plenty of trees!

- free storage onsite with outside storage building!

- driveway parking



Rent is $1500/MO

Security Deposit is one month's rent



Pets okay with additional fee! 300 pet fee for 1 pet, 500 pet fee for 2. 30/month extra pet rent per pet.



Everything Real Estate, Licensed Broker

615-797-2466

Do not call this number requesting information about renting this property



