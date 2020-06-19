All apartments in Nashville
5608 Hickory Meadows Court

5608 Hickory Meadows Court · (615) 418-3133
Location

5608 Hickory Meadows Court, Nashville, TN 37027
Brentwood Meadows

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5608 Hickory Meadows Court · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful 2/2.5 townhome unit for rent in Brentwood! - This is a gorgeous, recently renovated (last 18 months) 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home for rent in Brentwood!

This gorgeous house boasts:
-All appliances included
- LVP flooring, super easy to clean!
- great location near nippers corner between i-24 and i-65
- park like yard with plenty of trees!
- free storage onsite with outside storage building!
- driveway parking

Rent is $1500/MO
Security Deposit is one month's rent

Pets okay with additional fee! 300 pet fee for 1 pet, 500 pet fee for 2. 30/month extra pet rent per pet.

Contact us for further information!

Everything Real Estate, Licensed Broker
615-797-2466
Do not call this number requesting information about renting this property

(RLNE5854407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

