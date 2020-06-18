All apartments in Nashville
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:51 AM

5606 Cloverland Dr 107

5606 Cloverland Drive · (615) 218-2028
Location

5606 Cloverland Drive, Nashville, TN 37027
Seven Springs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 107 Available 06/01/20 President's Reserve Townhouse - Property Id: 252991

Ideal location! Only Half a mile down from the I-65 Old Hickory exit, and just a few miles from I-24 Bell Road. Located across the street from the Seven Springs Center (Corner Pub, Firebirds, Well Coffee, Orange Theory etc). Only a 15 minute drive to either downtown Nashville or Franklin in either direction.

Hardwood Floors
Stainless Steel appliances
New Carpet
Granite countertops
Laundry in House
One car garage and additional parking in front
Property Id 252991

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5675727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5606 Cloverland Dr 107 have any available units?
5606 Cloverland Dr 107 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5606 Cloverland Dr 107 have?
Some of 5606 Cloverland Dr 107's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5606 Cloverland Dr 107 currently offering any rent specials?
5606 Cloverland Dr 107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5606 Cloverland Dr 107 pet-friendly?
No, 5606 Cloverland Dr 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 5606 Cloverland Dr 107 offer parking?
Yes, 5606 Cloverland Dr 107 does offer parking.
Does 5606 Cloverland Dr 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5606 Cloverland Dr 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5606 Cloverland Dr 107 have a pool?
No, 5606 Cloverland Dr 107 does not have a pool.
Does 5606 Cloverland Dr 107 have accessible units?
No, 5606 Cloverland Dr 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 5606 Cloverland Dr 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5606 Cloverland Dr 107 has units with dishwashers.
