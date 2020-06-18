5606 Cloverland Dr 107

Amenities
Unit 107 Available 06/01/20 President's Reserve Townhouse - Property Id: 252991
Ideal location! Only Half a mile down from the I-65 Old Hickory exit, and just a few miles from I-24 Bell Road. Located across the street from the Seven Springs Center (Corner Pub, Firebirds, Well Coffee, Orange Theory etc). Only a 15 minute drive to either downtown Nashville or Franklin in either direction.
Hardwood Floors
Stainless Steel appliances
New Carpet
Granite countertops
Laundry in House
One car garage and additional parking in front
Property Id 252991
No Pets Allowed
