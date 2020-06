Amenities

Fabulous townhouse literally right off all of the restaurants on 51st Ave in The Nations. Walk to everything. Location, Location, Location. Recently been painted neutral colors since last pics were taken. Two story townhouse, two bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Private deck off the dining/kitchen. Two private parking spaces. Pets negotiable. Available July 1 for one year minimum. Rent includes lawncare. This is truly carefree living. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included.