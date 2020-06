Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

luxurious 1 level home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large kitchen open to the living room with fireplace. Private fenced in back yard! All brick house in a great location. 2 Car Garage. Owner agent. Nice community. MUST have VERY Good RENTAL HISTORY. Text Gary at 615-506-4663 for more info. No Smokers Please.