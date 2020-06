Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Gated community in a very popular location with easy access to I65 and Old Hickory Blvd! Many upgrades including new hand scraped hardwood floors, all stainless steel appliances, private patio, large master suite with separate tub/shower and walk-in closet. Home has a one car garage, driveway, and plenty of street parking. Rent includes, washer/dryer and access to community pool and playground. Owner would consider small dogs.