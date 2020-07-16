407 Patterson St

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings*



Unique Property Code: QZ0407- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.



*Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged among applicants) and minimum $3,750 gross monthly income (totaled among all applicants). This is a minimum and does not necessarily guarantee approval.



You know that new car smell? Well this place has that new HOUSE smell. Freshly painted, new appliances, windows, and doors. Don't be mistaken, though- with its solid construction and elegant hardwoods, this place has plenty of old school charm to go with these modern conveniences.



With an eat-in kitchen, great windows, and plenty of storage, this home is cozy (save on utility bills) but feels very open and inviting.



A separate utility room/mud room with W/D hookups leads to a spacious back yard.



This home is literally seconds from Nolensville Road and Thompson Lane/Briley Parkway. 2-5 minutes from I-24, I-65, I-40 and I-440



*Prior to inquiring or applying, please read our application guidelines under the FAQs at the bottom of the page here: http://www.tandemrealty.com/properties/