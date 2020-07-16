All apartments in Nashville
Nashville, TN
407 Patterson St
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

407 Patterson St

407 Patterson Street · No Longer Available
Location

407 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37211
Radnor

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings*

Unique Property Code: QZ0407- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.

*Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged among applicants) and minimum $3,750 gross monthly income (totaled among all applicants). This is a minimum and does not necessarily guarantee approval.

You know that new car smell? Well this place has that new HOUSE smell. Freshly painted, new appliances, windows, and doors. Don't be mistaken, though- with its solid construction and elegant hardwoods, this place has plenty of old school charm to go with these modern conveniences.

With an eat-in kitchen, great windows, and plenty of storage, this home is cozy (save on utility bills) but feels very open and inviting.

A separate utility room/mud room with W/D hookups leads to a spacious back yard.

This home is literally seconds from Nolensville Road and Thompson Lane/Briley Parkway. 2-5 minutes from I-24, I-65, I-40 and I-440

*Prior to inquiring or applying, please read our application guidelines under the FAQs at the bottom of the page here: http://www.tandemrealty.com/properties/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Patterson St have any available units?
407 Patterson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 Patterson St have?
Some of 407 Patterson St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Patterson St currently offering any rent specials?
407 Patterson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Patterson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Patterson St is pet friendly.
Does 407 Patterson St offer parking?
Yes, 407 Patterson St offers parking.
Does 407 Patterson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Patterson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Patterson St have a pool?
No, 407 Patterson St does not have a pool.
Does 407 Patterson St have accessible units?
No, 407 Patterson St does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Patterson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Patterson St has units with dishwashers.
