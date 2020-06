Amenities

Amazing location and views on the 11th floor of The Rokeby. Building has a 24 hour door person, pool, fitness center, and rooftop entertaining area. Large floor to ceiling windows with an open living room/ dining room concept. This 2700 sqft corner flat has all the space you need with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Rental comes with a parking spot in the secured garage. No pets allowed.