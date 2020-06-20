3822 Richland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Main Floor Duplex Now Available in Historic Richland/West End Neighborhood! - Spacious (and how!) 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath jewel in Historic Richland. Close to the best of Nashville, this one has huge rooms with high ceilings throughout. The charming living room showcases a fireplace with stone hearth and original 1920’s stone mantel. (Fireplace is decorative only.) Lots of storage including closets all over, a kitchen pantry and one window-lined wall with deep window-sill storage. There’s more storage: the master bedroom comes complete with built-in wardrobe! And there’s plenty of room for that office you’ve been wanting.

Recently upgraded central heat and air will keep you comfortable year-round and we want you to wear clean clothes, so the washer & dryer are included, too!

Experience vintage Nashville with this rare Historic Richland neighborhood rental, complete with tree-lined sidewalks, front and back porches and coveted off-street parking. Sorry, no pets allowed! Call Brent Stoker to schedule a showing at 615-957-8523.



No Pets Allowed



