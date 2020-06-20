All apartments in Nashville
3822 Richland Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

3822 Richland Ave

3822 Richland Avenue · (615) 957-8523
Location

3822 Richland Avenue, Nashville, TN 37205
Richland

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3822 Richland Ave · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1659 sqft

Amenities

Main Floor Duplex Now Available in Historic Richland/West End Neighborhood! - Spacious (and how!) 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath jewel in Historic Richland. Close to the best of Nashville, this one has huge rooms with high ceilings throughout. The charming living room showcases a fireplace with stone hearth and original 1920’s stone mantel. (Fireplace is decorative only.) Lots of storage including closets all over, a kitchen pantry and one window-lined wall with deep window-sill storage. There’s more storage: the master bedroom comes complete with built-in wardrobe! And there’s plenty of room for that office you’ve been wanting.
Recently upgraded central heat and air will keep you comfortable year-round and we want you to wear clean clothes, so the washer & dryer are included, too!
Experience vintage Nashville with this rare Historic Richland neighborhood rental, complete with tree-lined sidewalks, front and back porches and coveted off-street parking. Sorry, no pets allowed! Call Brent Stoker to schedule a showing at 615-957-8523.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3338550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 Richland Ave have any available units?
3822 Richland Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3822 Richland Ave have?
Some of 3822 Richland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 Richland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3822 Richland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 Richland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3822 Richland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 3822 Richland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3822 Richland Ave does offer parking.
Does 3822 Richland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3822 Richland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 Richland Ave have a pool?
No, 3822 Richland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3822 Richland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3822 Richland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 Richland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3822 Richland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
