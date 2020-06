Amenities

Lovely Ranch Home on 3 Acres 10 Miles from Nashville - Park like setting on 3 acres with lots of outdoor space, small basketball court and located on a quiet Cul-De-Sac . Easy access to Briley parkway. 10 Miles from downtown and only 20 minutes from the Airport. This fully furnished home has 3bedrooms, 3baths on 2 floors With Lotts of living space. A large screened porch off master lets you relax with views of large yard and forest. Property can be leased fully furnished or with out furniture or partially furnished.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5747931)