Beautiful cottage in the WestEnd Sylvan Park area.



Beautiful historic cottage All UTILITIES, cable, and wireless internet INCLUDED. The one bedroom cottage comes completely furnished or we can remove furnishings if tenant has their own furniture. Phenomenal location near Vanderbilt/Sylvan Park and next to the new greenway trail. Refinished hardwood floors and granite counter tops with "galley style" kitchen. New stainless steel appliances--washer/dryer and dishwasher. Pets considered.

