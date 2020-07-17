All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

3362 Acklen Avenue

3362 Acklen Ave · (615) 260-0903
Location

3362 Acklen Ave, Nashville, TN 37212
Hillsboro West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3362 Acklen Avenue · Avail. now

$7,995

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3797 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
clubhouse
alarm system
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Downtown/Broadway (2.5 miles) * Vanderbilt * Belmont * Music Row * Hillsborough Village * 12 South Designer furnished 4 BR/3.5 Bath home - Available July 1st!! Brand new, completely designer furnished 4 BR/3.5 Bath home, with fully equipped office & bonus/rec room! Available for long or short term lease of 30 days or more. Monthly rent includes: Lawn Maintenance, All utilities, cable & wifi, home alarm system, Sono’s system, including the porch) 7 TV’s, sono’s speakers, subwoofers & surround sound for the tech and movie buffs out there!

BR setup: (Main Living): One Large On-suite, King BR, (Upstairs): Master King BR w/beautiful marble bathroom and soaking tub, 2 additional BR’s w/Queen & twins, plus home office w/Trundle sofa. (Downstairs/lower level): separate Rec/Bonus room with sectional sleeper, allowing for lots of personal space...Home sleeps 12 comfortably if needed.

If you know Nashville, or don’t know Nashville, THIS is where you want to be!!! Not downtown, but close enough to enjoy it and everything else that Nashville has to offer! Within walking distance to Vanderbilt Stadium & Campus, Belmont, Starbucks, Centennial Park, fabulous restaurants & just a 5 MINUTE Uber ride to everything else: Broadway/downtown, Mid-town, Germantown, Bridgestone Arena, East Nashville, Nissan Stadium, 12 South, Hillsboro Village shopping & restaurants, Green Hills Mall, BlueBird Cafe, and great outdoor hiking, biking and walking trails nearby at McCabe Park (Sylvan Park) and Percy Warner Park (Belle Meade/Cheekwood) both with public golf courses and more!

This gorgeous home truly has everything you need for an extended “IN TOWN”, executive stay or families or anyone looking for a getaway with easy living. Enjoy having everything you need for living & entertaining w/fully equipped gourmet kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, including a 6 burner gas stove, dishes and place setting for 20-24, indoor dining room that seats 12 or more, outdoor dining that seats 10-12 and 2 additional lounge seating areas for up to 8-10 on either patio including a firepit & gas grill as you can see in the pictures.

Large enough for whatever your needs may be, yet cozy enough to enjoy your morning coffee or evening beverage on the porch or patio. Indoor/Outdoor living at it’s best...with that Nashville City/Country Vibe!

$9,500.00 for a 30 day lease. $7,995.00 for leases of two to nine months. Security deposit required. Sorry, no pets allowed.

This one won’t last long!!! www.gluthwrightproperties.com

AVAILABLE DATE: July 2020 - March 2021 (Available for long and short term leases)
RENT: $7,995.00
DEPOSIT: $5,000.00
APPLICATION FEE: $50
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3 1/2
SQ FT: Aprox. 3,800
GARAGE: Two Car Attached Garage
PET RULE: No
SMOKING: No Smoking
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In
HOW TO APPLY: Complete online application - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.

Please give us a call at (615) 260-0903 if you have any questions or view our website at www.gluthwrightproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3362 Acklen Avenue have any available units?
3362 Acklen Avenue has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3362 Acklen Avenue have?
Some of 3362 Acklen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3362 Acklen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3362 Acklen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3362 Acklen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3362 Acklen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 3362 Acklen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3362 Acklen Avenue offers parking.
Does 3362 Acklen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3362 Acklen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3362 Acklen Avenue have a pool?
No, 3362 Acklen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3362 Acklen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3362 Acklen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3362 Acklen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3362 Acklen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
