3362 Acklen Avenue

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Downtown/Broadway (2.5 miles) * Vanderbilt * Belmont * Music Row * Hillsborough Village * 12 South Designer furnished 4 BR/3.5 Bath home - Available July 1st!! Brand new, completely designer furnished 4 BR/3.5 Bath home, with fully equipped office & bonus/rec room! Available for long or short term lease of 30 days or more. Monthly rent includes: Lawn Maintenance, All utilities, cable & wifi, home alarm system, Sono’s system, including the porch) 7 TV’s, sono’s speakers, subwoofers & surround sound for the tech and movie buffs out there!



BR setup: (Main Living): One Large On-suite, King BR, (Upstairs): Master King BR w/beautiful marble bathroom and soaking tub, 2 additional BR’s w/Queen & twins, plus home office w/Trundle sofa. (Downstairs/lower level): separate Rec/Bonus room with sectional sleeper, allowing for lots of personal space...Home sleeps 12 comfortably if needed.



If you know Nashville, or don’t know Nashville, THIS is where you want to be!!! Not downtown, but close enough to enjoy it and everything else that Nashville has to offer! Within walking distance to Vanderbilt Stadium & Campus, Belmont, Starbucks, Centennial Park, fabulous restaurants & just a 5 MINUTE Uber ride to everything else: Broadway/downtown, Mid-town, Germantown, Bridgestone Arena, East Nashville, Nissan Stadium, 12 South, Hillsboro Village shopping & restaurants, Green Hills Mall, BlueBird Cafe, and great outdoor hiking, biking and walking trails nearby at McCabe Park (Sylvan Park) and Percy Warner Park (Belle Meade/Cheekwood) both with public golf courses and more!



This gorgeous home truly has everything you need for an extended “IN TOWN”, executive stay or families or anyone looking for a getaway with easy living. Enjoy having everything you need for living & entertaining w/fully equipped gourmet kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, including a 6 burner gas stove, dishes and place setting for 20-24, indoor dining room that seats 12 or more, outdoor dining that seats 10-12 and 2 additional lounge seating areas for up to 8-10 on either patio including a firepit & gas grill as you can see in the pictures.



Large enough for whatever your needs may be, yet cozy enough to enjoy your morning coffee or evening beverage on the porch or patio. Indoor/Outdoor living at it’s best...with that Nashville City/Country Vibe!



$9,500.00 for a 30 day lease. $7,995.00 for leases of two to nine months. Security deposit required. Sorry, no pets allowed.



AVAILABLE DATE: July 2020 - March 2021 (Available for long and short term leases)

RENT: $7,995.00

DEPOSIT: $5,000.00

APPLICATION FEE: $50

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3 1/2

SQ FT: Aprox. 3,800

GARAGE: Two Car Attached Garage

PET RULE: No

SMOKING: No Smoking

RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In

HOW TO APPLY: Complete online application - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.



Please give us a call at (615) 260-0903 if you have any questions or view our website at www.gluthwrightproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



