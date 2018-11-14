313 W Old Hickory Blvd

Amenities

For more information, contact Christina Bogdanova at (615) 415-0338. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2151046 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful and eclectic 4 beds/ 2 baths home in a great location, with separate in law apartment. Minutes from downtown and E Nashville, walking distance to grocery stores and MTA bus station. 15 minutes from the airport, lake, hiking parks... Move in ready! Fully furnished with a spacious dining room, living room, meditation room and a sun room, 4 bedrooms and in law apartment with its own kitchen. Utilities not included in the rent.