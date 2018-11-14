All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 313 W Old Hickory Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
313 W Old Hickory Blvd
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:18 AM

313 W Old Hickory Blvd

313 West Old Hickory Boulevard · (615) 415-0338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

313 West Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37115
Neighbors of Gibson Drive

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
For more information, contact Christina Bogdanova at (615) 415-0338. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2151046 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful and eclectic 4 beds/ 2 baths home in a great location, with separate in law apartment. Minutes from downtown and E Nashville, walking distance to grocery stores and MTA bus station. 15 minutes from the airport, lake, hiking parks... Move in ready! Fully furnished with a spacious dining room, living room, meditation room and a sun room, 4 bedrooms and in law apartment with its own kitchen. Utilities not included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 W Old Hickory Blvd have any available units?
313 W Old Hickory Blvd has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 313 W Old Hickory Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
313 W Old Hickory Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 W Old Hickory Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 313 W Old Hickory Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 313 W Old Hickory Blvd offer parking?
No, 313 W Old Hickory Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 313 W Old Hickory Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 W Old Hickory Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 W Old Hickory Blvd have a pool?
No, 313 W Old Hickory Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 313 W Old Hickory Blvd have accessible units?
No, 313 W Old Hickory Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 313 W Old Hickory Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 W Old Hickory Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 W Old Hickory Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 W Old Hickory Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 313 W Old Hickory Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St
Nashville, TN 37206
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
City Side Flats
1441 Lebanon Pike
Nashville, TN 37210
Mercury View Lofts
1209 Pine Street
Nashville, TN 37203
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln
Nashville, TN 37076
Highlands
4646 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Amalie Meadows
300 Kate St
Nashville, TN 37115
1810 Belcourt
1810 Belcourt Ave
Nashville, TN 37212

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity