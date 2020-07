Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible

Prepare to be Wowed with this adorable One Story 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Home with immediate occupancy available today! It is a rock throw from Opry Mills Mall, Entertainment, Schools and much more! Enjoy an easy commute with accessibility to interstate and City roads! This home is complete with all Kitchen Appliances, Handicap accessibility with zero stairs, Patio and Privacy Fence! Cal 615-476-8011 or 615-476-3596 to see this home today!