170 year old Historical home with updated plumbing,wiring,new windows & roof available for rent. Original wood floors throughout greets you and your guests upon arrival to 2145 Baker Rd. Magnolia trees enhance the beauty of the property on the inside fenced perimeter. Furnished Home. Home boasts of beautiful pasture between the home and the 30,000 sq ft arena which plays host to 17 stalls, shoot, indoor automated roping track that is also available for rent for an additional charge per month.