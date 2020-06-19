All apartments in Nashville
2145 Baker Rd
2145 Baker Rd

2145 Baker Road · (615) 210-2775
Location

2145 Baker Road, Nashville, TN 37072

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1805 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
170 year old Historical home with updated plumbing,wiring,new windows & roof available for rent. Original wood floors throughout greets you and your guests upon arrival to 2145 Baker Rd. Magnolia trees enhance the beauty of the property on the inside fenced perimeter. Furnished Home. Home boasts of beautiful pasture between the home and the 30,000 sq ft arena which plays host to 17 stalls, shoot, indoor automated roping track that is also available for rent for an additional charge per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 Baker Rd have any available units?
2145 Baker Rd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 Baker Rd have?
Some of 2145 Baker Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 Baker Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2145 Baker Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 Baker Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2145 Baker Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 2145 Baker Rd offer parking?
No, 2145 Baker Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2145 Baker Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 Baker Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 Baker Rd have a pool?
No, 2145 Baker Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2145 Baker Rd have accessible units?
No, 2145 Baker Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 Baker Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2145 Baker Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
