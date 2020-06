Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage

This fully furnished townhome is located in the Metro North development and offers over 2,000 square feet of living space that includes 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage. The home comes complete with everything you need to call it home! Customizable lease options ranging from 6-24 months are available with a $50 per month discount on 24 month leases. Tenants are subject to $12.50 monthly liability insurance charge and $10 monthly HVAC filter replacement (per filter).