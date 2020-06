Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

This isn't a home, it's a lifestyle. FOR RENT Largest lot in 37208, on corner end-of-street lot. Large lovely yard and outdoor spaces, walk to restaurants and shopping. Massive upper level deck, Master bath is like a spa! Lg rocking chair front porch, plenty of private parking, lovely renovated historic home in the heart of Nashville. Upgraded finishes, 2 stories with plenty of storage (lower level music space or workshop) Join the Salemtown/Nashville community....you will love it!