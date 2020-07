Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This will not last long, now available for rent. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Gorgeous Master Suite upstairs with hardwood floors, walk in closet, and remodeled bath. Great location!! Convenient to dining and all Nashville has to offer. 1 year lease, $2200 a month. Renters insurance required.