Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1422 Clifton Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1422 Clifton Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1422 Clifton Lane
1422 Clifton Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Green Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1422 Clifton Lane, Nashville, TN 37215
Green Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1422 Clifton Ln - Property Id: 292089
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292089
Property Id 292089
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5858919)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1422 Clifton Lane have any available units?
1422 Clifton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1422 Clifton Lane have?
Some of 1422 Clifton Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1422 Clifton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Clifton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Clifton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Clifton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 1422 Clifton Lane offer parking?
No, 1422 Clifton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1422 Clifton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 Clifton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Clifton Lane have a pool?
No, 1422 Clifton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Clifton Lane have accessible units?
No, 1422 Clifton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Clifton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 Clifton Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave
Nashville, TN 37115
Olympus Midtown
1700 State St
Nashville, TN 37203
Continental
3300 West End Avenue
Nashville, TN 37203
Saxony
700 Saxony Lake Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street
Nashville, TN 37203
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south
Nashville, TN 37204
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St.
Nashville, TN 37201
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir
Nashville, TN 37211
Similar Pages
Nashville 1 Bedrooms
Nashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with Parking
Nashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Murfreesboro, TN
Clarksville, TN
Franklin, TN
Hendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TN
Spring Hill, TN
Bowling Green, KY
Columbia, TN
Brentwood, TN
Smyrna, TN
Lebanon, TN
Mount Juliet, TN
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Nashville
Downtown Nashville
Green Hills
Heron Walk
Hillsboro West End
So Bro
Mc Murray
Glencliff
Apartments Near Colleges
Nashville State Community College
Belmont University
Lipscomb University
Tennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University