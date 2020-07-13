All apartments in Nashville
1422 Clifton Lane

1422 Clifton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1422 Clifton Lane, Nashville, TN 37215
Green Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1422 Clifton Ln - Property Id: 292089

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292089
Property Id 292089

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5858919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Clifton Lane have any available units?
1422 Clifton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 Clifton Lane have?
Some of 1422 Clifton Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Clifton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Clifton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Clifton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Clifton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1422 Clifton Lane offer parking?
No, 1422 Clifton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1422 Clifton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 Clifton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Clifton Lane have a pool?
No, 1422 Clifton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Clifton Lane have accessible units?
No, 1422 Clifton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Clifton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 Clifton Lane has units with dishwashers.
