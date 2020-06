Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking

Gorgeous renovated condo in the heart of Green Hills! Rare to have 2/2 bath with this much sqft. Renovated and washer and dryer included. Walk to the Hill Center, Green Hills Mall, etc. 10 minutes to downtown Nashville and 5 minutes to West End/Vanderbilt area. Pets "may" be accepted with non refundable pet deposit. All hardwood floors throughout. Appliances are 1 year old and covered parking with elevator access.2 balconies, YES two! Pet (1) determined on breed basis with $350 non-refundable