1335 Wexford Downs Lane

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 2.5 Bath Home in Beautiful Winfield Park - Property Id: 294396
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the quiet community of Winfield Park and is available to rent ASAP. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood floors and fenced backyard. The bonus room above the garage could be used as a 5th bedroom. Easy access to Nashville and Cool Springs. All kitchen appliances included. Renter's Insurance required. This property allows up to two pets with landlord approval (additional $25/month per pet). Yard Maintenance, Internet, Water, and Trash are all included in rental price.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294396
