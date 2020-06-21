All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1335 Wexford Downs Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1335 Wexford Downs Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1335 Wexford Downs Lane

1335 Wexford Downs Lane · (615) 815-7481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1335 Wexford Downs Lane, Nashville, TN 37211
Mountainview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2800 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3481 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 2.5 Bath Home in Beautiful Winfield Park - Property Id: 294396

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the quiet community of Winfield Park and is available to rent ASAP. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood floors and fenced backyard. The bonus room above the garage could be used as a 5th bedroom. Easy access to Nashville and Cool Springs. All kitchen appliances included. Renter's Insurance required. This property allows up to two pets with landlord approval (additional $25/month per pet). Yard Maintenance, Internet, Water, and Trash are all included in rental price.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294396
Property Id 294396

(RLNE5847448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Wexford Downs Lane have any available units?
1335 Wexford Downs Lane has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 Wexford Downs Lane have?
Some of 1335 Wexford Downs Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 Wexford Downs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Wexford Downs Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Wexford Downs Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 Wexford Downs Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1335 Wexford Downs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1335 Wexford Downs Lane does offer parking.
Does 1335 Wexford Downs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1335 Wexford Downs Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Wexford Downs Lane have a pool?
No, 1335 Wexford Downs Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Wexford Downs Lane have accessible units?
No, 1335 Wexford Downs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Wexford Downs Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 Wexford Downs Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1335 Wexford Downs Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Knolls
220 Knolls Pl
Nashville, TN 37211
Lofts at 160
160 2nd Avenue North
Nashville, TN 37201
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd
Nashville, TN 37221
Eastwood Greene
1921 Greenwood Ave
Nashville, TN 37206
Bellevue Heights
1000 Amberwood Cir
Nashville, TN 37221
Keystone Farms
5360 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Velocity In The Gulch
320 11th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
Chase Cove Apartments
2999 Smith Springs Rd
Nashville, TN 37217

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity