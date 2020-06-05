All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:00 AM

1332 Sula Dr

1332 Sula Dr · (615) 429-3032
Location

1332 Sula Dr, Nashville, TN 37076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning home located only 15 minutes to downtown Nashville and 10 minutes to BNA & Mt Juliet. Hardwood flooring throughout with carpet in the 2 guest bedrooms. Open plan kitchen & living area with 9ft ceilings, white marble countertops, stainless appliances & upgraded lighting. Second living area upstairs could be used as office. Large master suite with double vanity, tiled shower & walk-in closet. Large two car attached garage, cozy patio for outdoor seating. Lawn maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 Sula Dr have any available units?
1332 Sula Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 Sula Dr have?
Some of 1332 Sula Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 Sula Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1332 Sula Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 Sula Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1332 Sula Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1332 Sula Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1332 Sula Dr offers parking.
Does 1332 Sula Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 Sula Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 Sula Dr have a pool?
No, 1332 Sula Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1332 Sula Dr have accessible units?
No, 1332 Sula Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 Sula Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 Sula Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
