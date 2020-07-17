All apartments in Nashville
1260 Massman Dr

1260 Massman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1260 Massman Drive, Nashville, TN 37217

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Townhouse - Property Id: 302546

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302546
Property Id 302546

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5865592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Massman Dr have any available units?
1260 Massman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 Massman Dr have?
Some of 1260 Massman Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 Massman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Massman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Massman Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1260 Massman Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1260 Massman Dr offer parking?
No, 1260 Massman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1260 Massman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1260 Massman Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Massman Dr have a pool?
No, 1260 Massman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Massman Dr have accessible units?
No, 1260 Massman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Massman Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 Massman Dr has units with dishwashers.
