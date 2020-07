Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location literally can't be beat! Spacious beautiful brick walk-up with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and its own dedicated garage + an additional parking spot directly behind the unit. Walk all of the best restaurants in Germantown - Barista Parlor, 5th & Taylor, Bearded Iris, Barista Parlor, Bicentennial Park, Downtown and the Greenway. Available for move-in 2nd half of July - Flexibility in dates