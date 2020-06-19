Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

1217 Riverbrook Dr Available 07/01/20 Townhome in Villages of Riverwood, Upgrades include Granite, Hdwd Floors, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool and Fitness - Upgraded and Well Maintained Townhome conveniently located to Interstate Access, The Airport, Opry Mills, Providence, Summit Medical Center. Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter Tops, Fenced Patio, 1 Car Garage, Neutral Colors throughout, Appliances Furnished including Washer/Dryer. Located within walking distance to the Community Pool and Fitness Center Center. Available Now, No Pets, No Smoking. Please call Melanie 615-738-7673



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2987011)