Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1217 Riverbrook Dr

1217 Riverbrook Drive · (615) 425-2168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1217 Riverbrook Drive, Nashville, TN 37076
Villages of Riverwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1217 Riverbrook Dr · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
1217 Riverbrook Dr Available 07/01/20 Townhome in Villages of Riverwood, Upgrades include Granite, Hdwd Floors, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool and Fitness - Upgraded and Well Maintained Townhome conveniently located to Interstate Access, The Airport, Opry Mills, Providence, Summit Medical Center. Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter Tops, Fenced Patio, 1 Car Garage, Neutral Colors throughout, Appliances Furnished including Washer/Dryer. Located within walking distance to the Community Pool and Fitness Center Center. Available Now, No Pets, No Smoking. Please call Melanie 615-738-7673

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2987011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Riverbrook Dr have any available units?
1217 Riverbrook Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Riverbrook Dr have?
Some of 1217 Riverbrook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Riverbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Riverbrook Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Riverbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Riverbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1217 Riverbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Riverbrook Dr does offer parking.
Does 1217 Riverbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1217 Riverbrook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Riverbrook Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1217 Riverbrook Dr has a pool.
Does 1217 Riverbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 1217 Riverbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Riverbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Riverbrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
