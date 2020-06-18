111 Porter Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Porter Terrace townhome unit available in East Nashville! 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and half bathroom downstairs. Both bedrooms are upstairs with private bathrooms. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, pantry, ample cabinetry, tile backsplash, and granite countertops. Patio around back! 2 parking spaces included in front of the unit. Both bathrooms are nicely appointed with tile and granite as well. Close to lots of East Nashville attractions such as Southern Grist Brewing Company and East Nashville YMCA. HOA takes care of the lawn and landscaping! ***$175 non refundable cleaning fee included in security deposit, please call for details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.