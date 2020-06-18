All apartments in Nashville
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

111 Porter Terrace

111 Porter Terrace · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1454208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Porter Terrace, Nashville, TN 37206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Porter Terrace townhome unit available in East Nashville! 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and half bathroom downstairs. Both bedrooms are upstairs with private bathrooms. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, pantry, ample cabinetry, tile backsplash, and granite countertops. Patio around back! 2 parking spaces included in front of the unit. Both bathrooms are nicely appointed with tile and granite as well. Close to lots of East Nashville attractions such as Southern Grist Brewing Company and East Nashville YMCA. HOA takes care of the lawn and landscaping! ***$175 non refundable cleaning fee included in security deposit, please call for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Porter Terrace have any available units?
111 Porter Terrace has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Porter Terrace have?
Some of 111 Porter Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Porter Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
111 Porter Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Porter Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Porter Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 111 Porter Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 111 Porter Terrace does offer parking.
Does 111 Porter Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Porter Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Porter Terrace have a pool?
No, 111 Porter Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 111 Porter Terrace have accessible units?
No, 111 Porter Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Porter Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Porter Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
