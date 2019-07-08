Rent Calculator
Nashville, TN
1031 15th Ave S
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1031 15th Ave S
1031 15th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Location
1031 15th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212
Edgehill
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Close to Vanderbilt! - Property Id: 257372
Amazing guest cottage! Walkable to Edgehill Village! Utilities and furnishings included!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257372
Property Id 257372
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5834168)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1031 15th Ave S have any available units?
1031 15th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1031 15th Ave S have?
Some of 1031 15th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1031 15th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1031 15th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 15th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 1031 15th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 1031 15th Ave S offer parking?
No, 1031 15th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 1031 15th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1031 15th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 15th Ave S have a pool?
No, 1031 15th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1031 15th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1031 15th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 15th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 15th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
