All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1031 15th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1031 15th Ave S
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1031 15th Ave S

1031 15th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Edgehill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1031 15th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212
Edgehill

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Close to Vanderbilt! - Property Id: 257372

Amazing guest cottage! Walkable to Edgehill Village! Utilities and furnishings included!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257372
Property Id 257372

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 15th Ave S have any available units?
1031 15th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 15th Ave S have?
Some of 1031 15th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 15th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1031 15th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 15th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 1031 15th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1031 15th Ave S offer parking?
No, 1031 15th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 1031 15th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1031 15th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 15th Ave S have a pool?
No, 1031 15th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1031 15th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1031 15th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 15th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 15th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Elliston 23
2312 Elliston Pl
Nashville, TN 37203
Waterford Landing
5901 Old Hickory Blvd
Nashville, TN 37076
Noah's Landing
2570 Murfreesboro Pike
Nashville, TN 37217
Madison Flats
135 Brinkhaven Ave
Nashville, TN 37115
Peyton Stakes
1401 3rd Ave N
Nashville, TN 37208
Velocity In The Gulch
320 11th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
The Parc at Metro Center
377 Athens Way
Nashville, TN 37228

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University