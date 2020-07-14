All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

The Monroe

1300 4th Ave N · (615) 205-0839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
Germantown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 236 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,487

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 430 · Avail. now

$1,694

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 447 · Avail. now

$2,484

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Monroe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
The Monroe sets the standard for upscale living in Nashville's ever-thriving and dynamic Germantown neighborhood. A vibrant and comfortable place to call home, our five-story mid-rise offers a variety of luxury studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments rich with amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per person
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1 pet), $500 (2 pet)
limit: 2
rent: $15/mo per pet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Monroe have any available units?
The Monroe has 3 units available starting at $1,487 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Monroe have?
Some of The Monroe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
The Monroe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Monroe pet-friendly?
Yes, The Monroe is pet friendly.
Does The Monroe offer parking?
Yes, The Monroe offers parking.
Does The Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Monroe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Monroe have a pool?
Yes, The Monroe has a pool.
Does The Monroe have accessible units?
No, The Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does The Monroe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Monroe has units with dishwashers.

