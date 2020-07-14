Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Monroe.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
The Monroe sets the standard for upscale living in Nashville's ever-thriving and dynamic Germantown neighborhood. A vibrant and comfortable place to call home, our five-story mid-rise offers a variety of luxury studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments rich with amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 13-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)