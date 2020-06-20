103 Cherokee Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Prime Nashville Location in West End/Sylvan Park - Property Id: 25926



About the Home:

This spacious home is located in the coveted West End area of Nashville. Conveniently located a block off West End Ave in Sylvan Park which is close to Vanderbilt, Belmont, Green Hills, and Downtown Nashville. Home is fully upgraded including white cabinetry, butcher block countertops, large under mount sink with disposal, brushed nickel finishes, beautiful and original hardwood flooring throughout, and subway tile backsplash and shower.

About the Neighborhood:

Enjoy walking the beautiful neighborhood daily and the Richland Creek Greenway located less then a mile away. Sylvan Park Village Center is home to some of the best restaurants, bbq, and pubs Nashville has to offer.

Other:

*Unit includes Free High Speed Fiber Internet and Direct TV Cable Package.

*Tenant responsible for Electric and Water Only!

*Fully Furnished Option Available, please ask about pricing.

Accepting 6/12 month leases

Please contact Joe:

joe.cacchiola@gmail.com or 908.447.8257

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/25926

