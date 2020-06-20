All apartments in Nashville
Nashville, TN
103 Cherokee Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

103 Cherokee Rd

103 Cherokee Road · (908) 358-9075
Location

103 Cherokee Road, Nashville, TN 37205
Cherokee Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Prime Nashville Location in West End/Sylvan Park - Property Id: 25926

About the Home:
This spacious home is located in the coveted West End area of Nashville. Conveniently located a block off West End Ave in Sylvan Park which is close to Vanderbilt, Belmont, Green Hills, and Downtown Nashville. Home is fully upgraded including white cabinetry, butcher block countertops, large under mount sink with disposal, brushed nickel finishes, beautiful and original hardwood flooring throughout, and subway tile backsplash and shower.
About the Neighborhood:
Enjoy walking the beautiful neighborhood daily and the Richland Creek Greenway located less then a mile away. Sylvan Park Village Center is home to some of the best restaurants, bbq, and pubs Nashville has to offer.
Other:
*Unit includes Free High Speed Fiber Internet and Direct TV Cable Package.
*Tenant responsible for Electric and Water Only!
*Fully Furnished Option Available, please ask about pricing.
Accepting 6/12 month leases
Please contact Joe:
joe.cacchiola@gmail.com or 908.447.8257
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/25926
Property Id 25926

(RLNE5658254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

