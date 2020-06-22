All apartments in Mount Juliet
Find more places like 5515 Escalade Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Juliet, TN
/
5515 Escalade Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

5515 Escalade Drive

5515 Escalade Drive · (615) 645-2594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Juliet
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5515 Escalade Drive, Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Ready for move in! Beautiful Craftsman inspired home in cozy Bradford Park community. Open concept entertainment space with a gas fireplace and real hardwood floors. Huge master suite with Garden Tub and spacious walk-in closet. Two car garage.

Bradford Park has is an idyllic tree-lined neighborhood with low traffic, private meandering streets, ample sidewalks, and a community pool. This home is just minutes from I-24 and Providence Marketplace. Unbeatable convenience and privacy!

$45 App fee
$1595 Security Deposit
$195 Admin Fee
Pets accepted on case by case basis
No Section 8
Leased on first come, first serve basis and depending on desired move in day
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Escalade Drive have any available units?
5515 Escalade Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5515 Escalade Drive have?
Some of 5515 Escalade Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Escalade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Escalade Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Escalade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5515 Escalade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5515 Escalade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Escalade Drive does offer parking.
Does 5515 Escalade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Escalade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Escalade Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5515 Escalade Drive has a pool.
Does 5515 Escalade Drive have accessible units?
No, 5515 Escalade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Escalade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5515 Escalade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5515 Escalade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5515 Escalade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5515 Escalade Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr
Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Laurel Valley
4675 Old Lebanon Dirt Rd
Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy
Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Similar Pages

Mount Juliet 1 BedroomsMount Juliet 2 Bedrooms
Mount Juliet 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Juliet Apartments with Garage
Mount Juliet Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Bowling Green, KYColumbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity