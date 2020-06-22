5515 Escalade Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Ready for move in! Beautiful Craftsman inspired home in cozy Bradford Park community. Open concept entertainment space with a gas fireplace and real hardwood floors. Huge master suite with Garden Tub and spacious walk-in closet. Two car garage.



Bradford Park has is an idyllic tree-lined neighborhood with low traffic, private meandering streets, ample sidewalks, and a community pool. This home is just minutes from I-24 and Providence Marketplace. Unbeatable convenience and privacy!



$45 App fee

$1595 Security Deposit

$195 Admin Fee

Pets accepted on case by case basis

No Section 8

Leased on first come, first serve basis and depending on desired move in day

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.