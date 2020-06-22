5515 Escalade Drive

Amenities
Ready for move in! Beautiful Craftsman inspired home in cozy Bradford Park community. Open concept entertainment space with a gas fireplace and real hardwood floors. Huge master suite with Garden Tub and spacious walk-in closet. Two car garage.
Bradford Park has is an idyllic tree-lined neighborhood with low traffic, private meandering streets, ample sidewalks, and a community pool. This home is just minutes from I-24 and Providence Marketplace. Unbeatable convenience and privacy!
$45 App fee
$1595 Security Deposit
$195 Admin Fee
Pets accepted on case by case basis
No Section 8
Leased on first come, first serve basis and depending on desired move in day
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.