Large three bedroom one bath house. Separate living roon and dining room. Single car garage with extra storage and a fenced backyard. Located close to schools shopping and entertainment.Large fenced in back yard. Don't miss out on this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 834 Red Leaf Ln have any available units?
834 Red Leaf Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 834 Red Leaf Ln currently offering any rent specials?
834 Red Leaf Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Red Leaf Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 834 Red Leaf Ln is pet friendly.
Does 834 Red Leaf Ln offer parking?
Yes, 834 Red Leaf Ln offers parking.
Does 834 Red Leaf Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 Red Leaf Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Red Leaf Ln have a pool?
No, 834 Red Leaf Ln does not have a pool.
Does 834 Red Leaf Ln have accessible units?
No, 834 Red Leaf Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Red Leaf Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 834 Red Leaf Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 834 Red Leaf Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 834 Red Leaf Ln does not have units with air conditioning.