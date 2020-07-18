All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3564 Suzanne Dr.

3564 Suzanne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3564 Suzanne Drive, Memphis, TN 38127
Rangeline

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Newly Rehabbed Home in Frayser - This is a three bedroom on e full bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There are new LVT wood floors that have been installed throughout as well for low maintenance. Great spacious living room and very nice sized kitchen. Cute home that will rent quickly!

Please visit our website: www.advantagepropertymgmt.com to view photos or to apply for this home online.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at (901) 347-3148

This homeowner has chosen to not be on the voucher program.

**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**

We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.

(RLNE2599890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3564 Suzanne Dr. have any available units?
3564 Suzanne Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 3564 Suzanne Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3564 Suzanne Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3564 Suzanne Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3564 Suzanne Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 3564 Suzanne Dr. offer parking?
No, 3564 Suzanne Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3564 Suzanne Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3564 Suzanne Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3564 Suzanne Dr. have a pool?
No, 3564 Suzanne Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3564 Suzanne Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3564 Suzanne Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3564 Suzanne Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3564 Suzanne Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3564 Suzanne Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3564 Suzanne Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

