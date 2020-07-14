All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Mill Creek

Open Now until 5pm
4537 Mill Stream Dr · (901) 450-5236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN 38116

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04449004 · Avail. now

$615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 13463103 · Avail. now

$635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 17462403 · Avail. now

$645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01445100 · Avail. now

$860

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mill Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
gym
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
**SPRING SPECIAL**
Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.

Mill Creek invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Mill Creek provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Memphis, TN. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom homes provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.

Conveniently located less than one mile west of Interstate 240, providing rapid access to Memphis' scenic downtown. The downtown area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, culture and religious options all within close minutes of your new home. Mill Creek is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Memphis offers. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and convenient banks are within a few miles of Mill

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mill Creek have any available units?
Mill Creek has 10 units available starting at $615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Mill Creek have?
Some of Mill Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mill Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Mill Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mill Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Mill Creek is pet friendly.
Does Mill Creek offer parking?
Yes, Mill Creek offers parking.
Does Mill Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mill Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mill Creek have a pool?
Yes, Mill Creek has a pool.
Does Mill Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Mill Creek has accessible units.
Does Mill Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mill Creek has units with dishwashers.
