409 Pine Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2 bedroom 1 bath home near Downtown Greer! The home has no carpet - hardwoods galore! The original character of this home is priceless. Rocking chair front porch, Nice size den with a huge window for natural light, kitchen/dining area that includes stove & refrigerator, nice size bedrooms, and a large laundry room off of the kitchen gives you a lot of space for extra storage. Central HVAC with gas heating, Very convenient to downtown Greer, Wade Hampton, Greenville, Spartanburg. YARD / LAWN included in monthly rent. No smoking – no vaping inside the house. Pet Policy: 1 small pet under 20 lbs., $400 non-refundable pet deposit, owner approval. Utilities: All thru CPW in Greer Schools: Chandler Creek/Greer/Greer