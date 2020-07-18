All apartments in Greer
409 Pine Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:15 PM

409 Pine Street

409 Pine Street · (864) 567-3004
Location

409 Pine Street, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 bedroom 1 bath home near Downtown Greer! The home has no carpet - hardwoods galore! The original character of this home is priceless. Rocking chair front porch, Nice size den with a huge window for natural light, kitchen/dining area that includes stove & refrigerator, nice size bedrooms, and a large laundry room off of the kitchen gives you a lot of space for extra storage. Central HVAC with gas heating, Very convenient to downtown Greer, Wade Hampton, Greenville, Spartanburg. YARD / LAWN included in monthly rent. No smoking – no vaping inside the house. Pet Policy: 1 small pet under 20 lbs., $400 non-refundable pet deposit, owner approval. Utilities: All thru CPW in Greer Schools: Chandler Creek/Greer/Greer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Pine Street have any available units?
409 Pine Street has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 409 Pine Street have?
Some of 409 Pine Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 409 Pine Street offer parking?
No, 409 Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 409 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 409 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 409 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 409 Pine Street has units with air conditioning.
