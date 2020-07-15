/
Wofford College
19 Apartments For Rent Near Wofford College
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 PM
33 Units Available
Drayton Mills Lofts
1800 Drayton Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,108
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1774 sqft
The focus on historic preservation is evident throughout Drayton Mills.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Aug Smith
174 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
882 sqft
Last updated July 15 at 12:03 PM
3 Units Available
Hillcrest Townhomes
1000 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$690
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1216 sqft
Originally built in 1973, Hillcrest Apartments has undergone a tremendous amount of renovations to give this townhome community a more modern feel inside and outside.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
193 S Fairview Avenue
193 South Fairview Avenue, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This bungalow home in located in Converse Heights and just a half a block from Happy Hollow Park. This open floor plan home offers great space for entertaining.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
554 South Center Street
554 South Center Street, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of downtown Spartanburg! The home offers an open floor plan and gorgeous hardwood floors that flow throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
478 North Forest Street - A
478 North Forest Street, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Adorable 3 BR, 1 BA duplex in the heart of downtown Spartanburg! Renovations include NEWER FLOORING, NEWER PAINT, NEWER APPLIANCES, NEWER FIXTURES, NEWER KITCHEN & BATH, and MUCH MORE! Each unit offers an open floor plan and gorgeous hardwood floors
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
142 Harmony Drive
142 Harmony Drive, Saxon, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is minutes from Downtown Spartanburg.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
122 Morningside Drive
122 Morningside Drive, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located just minutes away from Downtown Spartanburg! Enjoy the open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen is very spacious and has an abundance of cabintry. It offers a stove and refrigerator.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
156 Garrett Street - B
156 Garrett St, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$650
720 sqft
***Showings start 9/1*** COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a quad-plex, MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN SPARTANBURG & Converse College! The unit includes NEWER PAINT, NEWER FIXTURES, NEWER KITCHEN & BATHROOM VANITY & TOILET, and MUCH
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
156 Garrett Street - D
156 Garrett Street, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a quad-plex, MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN SPARTANBURG & Converse College! The unit includes NEWER PAINT, NEWER FIXTURES, NEWER KITCHEN & BATHROOM VANITY & TOILET, and MUCH MORE! This very spacious
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
116 Morningside Drive - A
116 Morningside Dr, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
650 sqft
*** SHA APPROVED*** This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is located just minutes away from Downtown Spartanburg! Enjoy the open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen is very spacious and has an abundance of cabinetry.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
112 Morningside Drive - C
112 Morningside Dr, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
650 sqft
*** SHA APPROVED*** This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is located just minutes away from Downtown Spartanburg! Enjoy the open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen is very spacious and has an abundance of cabinetry.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
870 Carson Avenue
870 Carson Avenue, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$795
820 sqft
Spacious 1 bed / 1 bath home with great features! - Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1994113?source=marketing Located just off HWY 221 1.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
728 Fulton Avenue
728 Fulton Avenue, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1316 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1316 square feet of space, with a fully applianced kitchen, ceiling fans, and minutes away from I-585. Pet friendly. Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
284 South Converse Street
284 South Converse Street, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
CALL OR TEXT 864.606.3578 (please include the address of the property you are interested in, if texting.) This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
244 Edwards Avenue
244 Edwards Avenue, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
1184 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home coming to the market soon! This unit has 1184 square feet of space, minutes away from US-29. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
6 Arkmain Street
6 Arkmain Street, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$824
1000 sqft
Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1000 square feet of space, minutes away from I-26. Pet friendly. Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
116 Allen Avenue
116 Allen Avenue, Spartanburg County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
Cleveland Park large 2 bed / 1 bath remodeled home! - Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08 AM
1 Unit Available
244 Broadview Dr
244 Broadview Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$695
750 sqft
Your wait is finally over! Come view this very affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores and more! It will be ready for showings on Monday, March 30th.
