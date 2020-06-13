Apartment List
SC
greer
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:30 AM

183 Apartments for rent in Greer, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$914
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
41 Units Available
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1373 sqft
Adjacent to Century Park and close to downtown Greer, these homes feature plush carpeting, private patios, and spacious closets, among other amenities. Residents have access to a sundeck, a clubhouse, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1393 sqft
Redwood® Greer Everhope is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 5th Street
19 5th Street, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
999 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer - Adorable and freshly remodeled, 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Outback Dr
113 Outback Dr, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
Brand New Townhome in Greer by Meritage Homes! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** This Townhome is designed to be energy-efficient.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Tack Lane
30 Tack Lane, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2288 sqft
Popular Chartwell Estates! Riverside School District - This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home is located in Greer at the Chartwell Estates subdivision! Large living room that connects to the formal Dining room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
248 Highgate Circle
248 Highgate Circle, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2000 sqft
248 Highgate Circle Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath + Bonus in Shelbourne Farms - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a HUGE Bonus Room. Located on the Eastside of Greenville, in Shelbourne Farms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
617 Millervale Road
617 Millervale Road, Greer, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
3000 sqft
617 Millervale Road Available 07/06/20 Lismore Park Home for Rent - Amazing 5 bedroom home within walking distance to Riverside Middle and High School. This home is in the quaint neighborhood of Lismore Park. This home offers plenty of living space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
132 Bascom Ct
132 Bascom Court, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1820 sqft
Wonderful family home on a bass pond. Three large bedrooms, nicely sized family friendly common areas, separate dining room and office space. Nice yard with a patio for grilling out back. Washer & dryer included. Come and see this terrific home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
25 11th Street
25 11th Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 1 bath ranch is available for rent now!! This lovely home boasts gorgeous renovations that are sure to impress! You will love the beautiful display of craftsmanship and this home will undoubtedly go fast so

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
104 Village Court
104 Village Court, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse located on a private 1 street cul-de-sac, and convenient to downtown Greer and Wade Hampton shopping and dining! Den has a gorgeous natural gas fireplace that opens to bright dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
203 Elise Drive
203 Elise Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Lismore Village - Great townhouse on the Eastside. Kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet. Dining area. Washer and Dryer included-located downstairs. Fenced patio. Alarm system. Attic storage. Walking distance to Riverside High School.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9 Falcon Ridge Way
9 Falcon Ridge Way, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
This three bedroom, two bathroom is a stunner! The kitchen comes equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built in microwave. The beautiful kitchen overlooks the dining room that has an abundance of natural light coming through.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
316 Pelham Street
316 Pelham Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
**LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT FOR A LEASE START DATE IN JUNE 2020** Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Within Walking Distance of Charming Downtown Greer! Perfect location! Located near BMW, Michelin, Greer Hospital, GSP Airport, and

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
125 Middleby Way
125 Middleby Way, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
**Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
76 Spring Crossing Circle
76 Spring Crossing Circle, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome located in the Spring Crossing Subdivision.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
430 Riverside Chase Circle
430 Riverside Chase Circle, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 430 Riverside Chase Circle in Greer. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
75 Wood Hollow Circle
75 Wood Hollow Circle, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2906 sqft
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: August 1st, 2020 Recently built 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in Woodland Ridge community! Located

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
300 Corday Lane
300 Corday Lane, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION The Rosecliff radiates elegance and sophistication while offering low maintenance and hassle free living! With its dramatic two-story foyer and graceful waterfall stairway, the Rosecliff provides unsurpassed luxury with

1 of 22

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
514 Meritage Street
514 Meritage Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
Welcome to your new home! This gorgeous 2017-construction end-unit townhome in the highly sought-after O'Neal Village community features craftsman style architecture and maintenance-free living.

1 of 19

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
65 Roselite Circle
65 Roselite Circle, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Highly desired location in the Terraces of Granite Falls. This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has been newly updated with luxury vinyl tile wood floors, new carpet upstairs, new fixtures, and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
12 Brightmore Drive
12 Brightmore Drive, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.
City Guide for Greer, SC

"South Carolina low country / Southern words with an old Sandlapper tune / Palmetto trees swaying in that Atlantic breeze / Reaching up to touch the crescent moon / South Carolina low country" (-- Josh Turner, "South Carolina Low County")

Just between Greenville and Spartanburg South Carolina lies Greer a small southern town thats known for its beautiful greenery and city festivals. Greer residents are friendly, and they love showing friends and family Southern hospitality when they visit their homes or pass by on the streets. The city is filed with parks, shopping, restaurants, and sports fields and its an easy drive to the bigger South Carolinian cities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Greer, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Greer renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

