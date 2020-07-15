/
University of North Carolina at Asheville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
17 Apartments For Rent Near University of North Carolina at Asheville
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
16 Units Available
Five Points
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Grove Park- Sunset
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,265
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Asheville
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1062 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Five Points
190 Broadway Street Unit 405
190 Broadway St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Downtown - Modern Condo minutes from the center of town! - Light, airy, condo in the Pioneer Building downtown features bamboo floors, 9' ceilings and open plan kitchen, living room/dining room.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Norwood Park
10 Coleman Avenue
10 Coleman Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1820 sqft
North Asheville two story newly renovated & furnished home for rent in great North Asheville neighborhood.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
162 Wembley Rd.
162 Wembley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully Furnished home near downtown Asheville - All you need are your clothes to move into this spacious three bedroom two bath house! Located just off of Merrimon Ave.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Montford
23-B Courtland Avenue
23 Courtland Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
23-B Courtland Avenue Available 08/01/20 Charming Furnished Two-Bedroom in Historic Montford - 23-B Courtland Avenue is a bright and spacious two-bedroom fully-furnished apartment less than a mile to the heart of downtown Asheville.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Asheville
81-1 Church Street
81 Church St, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
81-1 Church Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-Bedroom Duplex in Downtown Asheville (Updated Pictures Coming Soon) - This stunning, lower-level unit is the epitome of cool, Downtown Asheville living.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Montford
17 Bearden Avenue
17 Bearden Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
17 Bearden Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Furnished Historic Renovation in Montford - 17 Bearden Avenue is a stunning, fully-furnished, historic renovation in Montford less than a mile to the heart of Downtown Asheville.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
116 Glen Falls Rd
116 Glen Falls Road, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,925
3011 sqft
Beautiful Home on Beaver Lake in North Asheville - North Asheville at its best! Enjoy an amazing lifestyle on Beaver Lake in Lakeview Park. Gorgeous community minutes from downtown Asheville. Easy access to everything Asheville has to offer.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Asheville
132 Biltmore Avenue
132 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
From soaring ceilings to original hardwoods, this beautifully remodeled two bedroom two bath walk up apartment in the heart of downtown Asheville has it all. Tastefully renovated modern bathrooms each with tile walk in showers.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Murdock - Linden
141 Linden Ave
141 Linden Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1102 sqft
Beautiful Three-Bedroom in North Asheville - 141 Linden Avenue is a newly remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath tucked away in North Asheville. This home is minutes from Weaver Park, UNCA, and Downtown Asheville.
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Grove Park- Sunset
107 Murdock
107 Murdock Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
1BRM STUDIO APARTMENTS AVAILABE IN GROVE PARK ON EDWIN PLC Aug1st Fully furnished and set up like an sublet /(has everything, so you can hit the ground running). All utilities, Wifi, Cable Tv included.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
WECAN
73 Clingman Ave
73 Clingman Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House Downtown $1200/ Mo - Property Id: 309409 This cozy home is located walking distance to Downtown Asheville, River Arts, and West Asheville. Also only minutes from the French Broad River and River Link..
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201
126 Elkwood Avenue, Woodfin, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom private apartment conveniently located near UNCA and downtown Asheville. - This bright spacious apartment has been fully updated and is in a perfect location in Asheville. Comfortably furnished and ready for your stay.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
East End - Valley Street
88 Buchanan Avenue
88 Buchanan Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1198 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a great area near Biltmore Village - walk to downtown.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Asheville
48 Biltmore Avenue
48 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
4855 sqft
Stake your claim in the heart of downtown Asheville in this historic building. The approximately 4800sf residential condo offers a ton of open space and a large private rooftop that is great for entertainment.