116 Apartments for rent in Greer, SC with garage

Greer apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
15 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
22 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$914
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
40 Units Available
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1373 sqft
Adjacent to Century Park and close to downtown Greer, these homes feature plush carpeting, private patios, and spacious closets, among other amenities. Residents have access to a sundeck, a clubhouse, and a business center.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive
2 Ashburton Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1439 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers single-story apartments with full private garages attached. Smoke-free homes. Energy efficient appliances throughout. Full-size washer and dryer connections provided. Walk-in closets and large pantries.
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1393 sqft
Redwood® Greer Everhope is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 Unit Available
71 River Birch Way
71 River Birch Way, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Immaculate 4 bedroom townhome near Riverside High School. Very well maintained kitchen with all the appliances needed plus an incredible amount of cabinet and counterspace. Kitchen also includes the all-important island and pantry.

1 Unit Available
113 Outback Dr
113 Outback Dr, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
Brand New Townhome in Greer by Meritage Homes! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** This Townhome is designed to be energy-efficient.

1 Unit Available
248 Highgate Circle
248 Highgate Circle, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2000 sqft
248 Highgate Circle Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath + Bonus in Shelbourne Farms - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a HUGE Bonus Room. Located on the Eastside of Greenville, in Shelbourne Farms.

1 Unit Available
30 Tack Lane
30 Tack Lane, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2288 sqft
Popular Chartwell Estates! Riverside School District - This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home is located in Greer at the Chartwell Estates subdivision! Large living room that connects to the formal Dining room.

1 Unit Available
304 Corday Lane
304 Corday Lane, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
304 Corday Lane Available 07/01/20 Townhome in Greer walking distance to Riverside High - Beautiful townhome with tons of upgrades, next to Riverside High School. 3BD/with loft, 2 1/2 baths and 2 car garage. 1800 sqft.

1 Unit Available
203 Kylemore Lane
203 Kylemore Lane, Greer, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2326 sqft
Spacious open floorpan home in Greer! Home futures Guest Room with Full Bathroom and Laundry on main floor. Second floor has 4 large size Bedrooms, Loft and Master Bedroom with siting room/study.

1 Unit Available
200 Highgate Circle
200 Highgate Circle, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
Well maintained and immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home! Beautifully Landscaped, with great views of the pond and pool. Contemporary Style throughout this exceptional home. Gray is the new beige! STATUS: Occupied.

1 Unit Available
300 Chartwell Drive
300 Chartwell Drive, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/08/2020 This 4 Bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
420 Combahee Court
420 Combahee Court, Greer, SC
6 Bedrooms
$3,395
6340 sqft
Clear sight lines on the open concept main level let you keep an eye on things throughout the first floor. Upstairs, the loft makes a perfect play or work space while the owner's suite is designed for relaxation. STATUS: Occupied.

1 Unit Available
125 Middleby Way
125 Middleby Way, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
**Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT

1 Unit Available
75 Wood Hollow Circle
75 Wood Hollow Circle, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2906 sqft
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: August 1st, 2020 Recently built 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in Woodland Ridge community! Located

1 Unit Available
300 Corday Lane
300 Corday Lane, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION The Rosecliff radiates elegance and sophistication while offering low maintenance and hassle free living! With its dramatic two-story foyer and graceful waterfall stairway, the Rosecliff provides unsurpassed luxury with

1 Unit Available
100 Mulberry Street
100 Mulberry Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1830 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Don't miss this adorable bungalow within walking distance of downtown Greer. Be a part of all the activities, enjoy the restaurants and shopping all without getting into the car. Minutes to everything.

1 Unit Available
12 Brightmore Drive
12 Brightmore Drive, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.
15 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.

1 Unit Available
311 Scotch Rose lane
311 Scotch Rose Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2705 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious home in a gated community. - This Beautiful and Spacious Townhouse 2700 sqft in a gated community is waiting for you! Very Convenient location. Close by I-85, BMW, Michelin, Great Shopping & restaurant area.

1 Unit Available
463 Bucklebury Road
463 Bucklebury Rd, Spartanburg County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2774 sqft
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath home. The Formal Dining Room with Coffered Ceiling, Chair Rail and Wainscoting is perfect for more formal dinners and gatherings.
City Guide for Greer, SC

"South Carolina low country / Southern words with an old Sandlapper tune / Palmetto trees swaying in that Atlantic breeze / Reaching up to touch the crescent moon / South Carolina low country" (-- Josh Turner, "South Carolina Low County")

Just between Greenville and Spartanburg South Carolina lies Greer a small southern town thats known for its beautiful greenery and city festivals. Greer residents are friendly, and they love showing friends and family Southern hospitality when they visit their homes or pass by on the streets. The city is filed with parks, shopping, restaurants, and sports fields and its an easy drive to the bigger South Carolinian cities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Greer, SC

Greer apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

