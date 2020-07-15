Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
50 Apartments For Rent Near GTC
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
82 Units Available
Southern Side
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,032
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1178 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Last updated April 12 at 07:08 AM
118 Units Available
Valley Creek
Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC
Studio
$962
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1118 sqft
The gated, pet-friendly apartment community in Greenville offers a pet-care station, a 24-hour gym and a fitness center. Apartments feature spacious closets, stainless-steel appliances and garages. In Greenville, just off of I-85.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
127 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
27 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1294 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
150 Units Available
Downtown Greenville
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,750
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
229 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Trailside Verdae Apartments
180 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1378 sqft
Trailside Verdae is re-imagining what apartment living can be. Modern style with sophisticated taste come together to create a timeless design you’ll love in our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
34 Units Available
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,213
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,148
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
167 Units Available
Overbrook Historic District
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
20 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,367
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
13 Units Available
West End Market
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,036
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,262
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1050 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
14 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1388 sqft
Welcome to Velo Verdae, a brand new luxury apartment community.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1516 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Carlyle
620 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient apartment community amenities, including car care center and guest apartment. Enjoy modern, relaxing unit features, including plush carpeting and a gourmet kitchen. Situated close to Haywood Mall with easy access to I-385 and I-85.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Greenville
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,224
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
26 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1364 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
29 Units Available
Augusta Street Area
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,013
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,094
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Last updated July 15 at 11:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
27 Sylvan Drive
27 Sylvan Drive, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2500 sqft
MARCHANT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE MANAGING THIS PROPERTY. WE HAVE ONLY BEEN HIRED TO FIND SUITABLE TENANTS Built in 2005 and located in the sought-after Greenville Country Club area of Augusta Road, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
806 Green Avenue
806 Green Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
The Elements West is a community that offers modern living with Historic Charm, which is located in Downtown Greenville at 806 Green Ave. This was originally the site of the Old E.W.
Last updated July 15 at 11:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
200 Lois Street
200 Lois Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2180 sqft
Downtown Greenville - Terrific traditional with open floor plan. Neutral paint colors, hardwood flooring in living area. Huge master suite with garden tub and walkin closet. 2nd floor 3rd bedroom has full bath. Tons of storage throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Nicholtown
222 Maco Terrace
222 Maco Terrace, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
Look no further! This perfectly renovated and conveniently located home is currently available!!! Not only does this gorgeous 2 bed/1 bath have new plumbing, it also has new and updated electrical throughout, a new HVAC unit, and new windows!!!!
Last updated July 15 at 11:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Nicholtown
8 Chaney Street
8 Chaney Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1575 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Unique Charleston Shot Gun Style home in the up and coming Nicholtown area! 3 Bedroom and two and a half baths give lots of living space. An open living room and dining room with a rustic open fireplace to join.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
West End Market
927 S Main Street
927 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No, you are not dreaming! In this open, fully-furnished apartment, Fluor Field will quite literally be your backyard.
Last updated October 8 at 09:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Shemwood Crossing
2 Prosperity Court
2 Prosperity Court, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$998
1400 sqft
This beautifully updated 4 bed/2 bath home is ready for immediate move in! This home has 1400 sq feet of fine tuned craftsmanship throughout, turn of the century woodwork, and wood floors.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
10 Keowee Ave
10 Keowee Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
Walkability to Augusta St Shops and Restaurants! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Popular Augusta St Area! Very Convenient to Greenville Hospital, Augusta Shops and Restaurants, and Downtown Greenville.