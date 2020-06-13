190 Apartments for rent in Simpsonville, SC

Living in Simpsonville

Summer is not really complete without some outdoor music, and the park offers just that in the form of the Charter Amphitheater. If your favorite artist isn't playing, send them an old fashioned letter and ask them to come play for you at Heritage Park, as it truly is a great venue. If you still have extra energy to burn, try Baldwin Road's Southside Park, where you can play tennis to your heart's content, zoom around the BMX track and top it all off with some slips and slides at the water park. If the higher than average rainfall rears its outdoor-activity-ruining head, get out your quarters and spend them at the arcade at The Golden Park Recreation Center. Bowling and ice skating are more physically active alternatives.

Who doesn't like rabbits? Not a resident of Simpsonville. Simpsonville loves its rabbits so much that a kind group of people created the Rabbit Sanctuary, a 30-acre wooded area where rescued and abandoned rabbits are allowed to live out the rest of their hoppity life, with daily care and lots of love from the staff and companionship from their new rabbit friends. Visitors can virtually adopt a rabbit to help in the expense of his or her care, or volunteer time at the facility.