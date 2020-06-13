190 Apartments for rent in Simpsonville, SC📍
Simpsonville, South Carolina, is part of what is known as the "Golden Strip," which includes the towns of Mauldin and Fountain Inn, the trio of towns known for having low unemployment rates due to the diversity of industries in the area. Simpsonville is located between its two Golden Strip sisters, in a cozy area of about 8 square miles of green space around the central downtown area. If you like to whack a golf ball, daydream at the country club or just explore the outdoors, then Simpsonville is for you. The climate is generally mild, but stock up on those umbrellas, because the town gets slightly more rainfall than the U.S. average per year. You certainly won't need the space for a snow shovel, as the yearly average snowfall is zero inches, although remember, anything is possible when it comes to Mother Nature.
Simpsonville is small town America, wearing its natural rolling hill beauty proudly, yet it is located only 10 minutes from the larger and more bustling city of Greenville. Simpsonville is made up of its downtown area, with several welcoming suburban neighborhoods spreading out from the center, where residents can have a choice of living in all bills paid apartments in Simpsonville, upscale 1-bedroom apartments, luxury condo property rentals, single studio apartments or large homes or farms on a sprawling lots. Wherever you choose to live, Simpsonville provides a high quality of life at a slower pace.
Simpsonville is that ideal mix of small town charm, growing industry, history and modern conveniences.
The downtown area is classic, walkable and full of charming storefronts, restaurants and shops. Historical sights abound, and the Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce makes it easy for your to do a walking tour (and impress your visiting friends with your organizational skills) by printing out a pre-planned walking map of important historical markers, like the old time pharmacy or the antique water tower.
Simpsonville is a great place to work off your excess energy. Grab your baseball or softball and head over to Heritage Park for a game with your neighbors. If all you tend to do on the field is shield your face to avoid getting hit, a miniature train ride or simply ordering all of the treats at the concession stand may be more in order. You can also walk, bike or run on the many trails, which are paved to help the clumsy avoid falls.
Summer is not really complete without some outdoor music, and the park offers just that in the form of the Charter Amphitheater. If your favorite artist isn't playing, send them an old fashioned letter and ask them to come play for you at Heritage Park, as it truly is a great venue. If you still have extra energy to burn, try Baldwin Road's Southside Park, where you can play tennis to your heart's content, zoom around the BMX track and top it all off with some slips and slides at the water park. If the higher than average rainfall rears its outdoor-activity-ruining head, get out your quarters and spend them at the arcade at The Golden Park Recreation Center. Bowling and ice skating are more physically active alternatives.
Who doesn't like rabbits? Not a resident of Simpsonville. Simpsonville loves its rabbits so much that a kind group of people created the Rabbit Sanctuary, a 30-acre wooded area where rescued and abandoned rabbits are allowed to live out the rest of their hoppity life, with daily care and lots of love from the staff and companionship from their new rabbit friends. Visitors can virtually adopt a rabbit to help in the expense of his or her care, or volunteer time at the facility.