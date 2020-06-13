Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

190 Apartments for rent in Simpsonville, SC

Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
$
5 Units Available
Arbors at Fairview
1000 Arbor Keats Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$945
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1277 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Newly upgraded apartments feature a fresh new look! Arbors at Fairview is ideally located in the heart of Simpsonville, minutes from shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
11 Units Available
Jasmine Cove
1600 Jasmine Cove Cir, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,188
1260 sqft
Convenient location close to I-385 and I-85 with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, pool, garages and outdoor grill. Ability to pay your rent online.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
2 Units Available
Waterleaf at Neely Ferry
7001 Wiley Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Waterleaf at Neely Ferry Now offering self-guided touring! For a limited time, offering ONE AND HALF MONTHS FREE on select homes! Our brand new community will offer modern one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime Simpsonville
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
23 Units Available
Stillwater at Grandview Cove
3714 Grandview Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$905
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1227 sqft
Stillwater at Grandview Cove is located in the heart of Simpsonville, South Carolina and offers convenient access to Greenville and its many destinations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne at Simpsonville
1500 Water Lily Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Simpsonville
113 Karland Drive, Simpsonville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1295 sqft
Redwood® Simpsonville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Cotton Mill
6001 Spindle Circle, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1263 sqft
Welcome to Cotton Mill Modern living with historic charm – welcome to Cotton Mill Luxury Apartments.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
34 Heritage Oak Way
34 Heritage Oak Way, Simpsonville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1572 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome Convenient to Booming Downtown Simpsonville! - This 3 Story townhouse is located at Oak Park Subdivision walking distance to Main St.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 Hartwell Drive
21 Hartwell Drive, Simpsonville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1831 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Stonebridge Subdivision! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26 Howards End Ct
26 Howards End Court, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2720 sqft
You'll love this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home. Home comes bonus with a huge 2 car attached garage. Conveniently located in the Landing at Bryson Meadows subdivision in Simpsonville.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
600 Powdermill Drive
600 Powdermill Drive, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Like-New Home in the Cameron Creek subdivision. Many Great features! One level living at its finest. Cameron Creek is conveniently located 1 mile from Simpsonville's thriving Main St. and minutes to I- 385.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
42 Tamwood Circle
42 Tamwood Circle, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 42 Tamwood Circle in Simpsonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
17 Brookhaven Way
17 Brookhaven Way, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
****SHOWINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE STARTING JUNE 1ST**** **AVAILABLE JUNE 8TH** Beautiful 3BR, 2BA home with bonus room. Bonus Room has a closet, therefore it could be used as a 4th BR. Open and spacious split floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Simpsonville

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Roseridge Drive
112 Roseridge Dr, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
112 Roseridge Drive Available 06/20/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Beautiful and practically brand new 3 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
330 Bridge Crossing
330 Bridge Crossing Drive, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2733 sqft
330 Bridge Crossing Available 07/10/20 Don't miss this Gorgeous Home in the heart of Simpsonville! - You'll love this gorgeous two-story home situated in a friendly community, located right outside the heart of Simpsonville, just 20 minutes from

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
31 Raven Rock Court
31 Raven Rock Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1816 sqft
Fantastic cul-de-sac location! Just renovated! You will love everything about this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that features a cook-friendly kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
326 Bridge Crossing Drive
326 Bridge Crossing Drive, Greenville County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
3129 sqft
Gorgeous home in Bridgewater Subdivision! This 5 bed 3 full bath home is very spacious and inviting. Hardwood floors on the main level with carpeted bedrooms on 2nd level.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
405 Netherland Lane
405 Netherland Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous all brick home in Holland Place. 3BR plus bonus or 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA in culdesac.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Highway 14
1002 South Highway 14, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Traditional brick ranch with 3 BR, 2 BA. Large living room with wood floors and french doors. Kitchen joins keeping room with wood floors and cozy masonry, wood-burning fireplace. New carpet, paint and HVAC.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
121 Roseridge Drive
121 Roseridge Dr, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1575 sqft
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
305 Engelmann Lane
305 Engelmann Lane, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Ivy Glen - Craftsman style home. New black appliances, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in kitchen. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master has large walk in shower, double vanity sinks, and walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Simpsonville
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$826
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1016 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Greenville, South Carolina? Then welcome home to Gleneagle Apartments! Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Greenville County just minutes from Main Street.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
40 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
25 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.

Median Rent in Simpsonville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Simpsonville is $971, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,166.
Studio
$853
1 Bed
$971
2 Beds
$1,166
3+ Beds
$1,550
City GuideSimpsonville
Wear your cat sweater or hold your cat bag proudly. Danelle German, the groomer who first made products out of leftover cat hair, hails from Simpsonville. Be proud of this environmentally conscious piece of Simpsonville history.

Simpsonville, South Carolina, is part of what is known as the "Golden Strip," which includes the towns of Mauldin and Fountain Inn, the trio of towns known for having low unemployment rates due to the diversity of industries in the area. Simpsonville is located between its two Golden Strip sisters, in a cozy area of about 8 square miles of green space around the central downtown area. If you like to whack a golf ball, daydream at the country club or just explore the outdoors, then Simpsonville is for you. The climate is generally mild, but stock up on those umbrellas, because the town gets slightly more rainfall than the U.S. average per year. You certainly won't need the space for a snow shovel, as the yearly average snowfall is zero inches, although remember, anything is possible when it comes to Mother Nature.

Moving to Simpsonville

Simpsonville is small town America, wearing its natural rolling hill beauty proudly, yet it is located only 10 minutes from the larger and more bustling city of Greenville. Simpsonville is made up of its downtown area, with several welcoming suburban neighborhoods spreading out from the center, where residents can have a choice of living in all bills paid apartments in Simpsonville, upscale 1-bedroom apartments, luxury condo property rentals, single studio apartments or large homes or farms on a sprawling lots. Wherever you choose to live, Simpsonville provides a high quality of life at a slower pace.

Neighborhoods

Simpsonville is that ideal mix of small town charm, growing industry, history and modern conveniences.

The downtown area is classic, walkable and full of charming storefronts, restaurants and shops. Historical sights abound, and the Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce makes it easy for your to do a walking tour (and impress your visiting friends with your organizational skills) by printing out a pre-planned walking map of important historical markers, like the old time pharmacy or the antique water tower.

Simpsonville is a great place to work off your excess energy. Grab your baseball or softball and head over to Heritage Park for a game with your neighbors. If all you tend to do on the field is shield your face to avoid getting hit, a miniature train ride or simply ordering all of the treats at the concession stand may be more in order. You can also walk, bike or run on the many trails, which are paved to help the clumsy avoid falls.

Living in Simpsonville

Summer is not really complete without some outdoor music, and the park offers just that in the form of the Charter Amphitheater. If your favorite artist isn't playing, send them an old fashioned letter and ask them to come play for you at Heritage Park, as it truly is a great venue. If you still have extra energy to burn, try Baldwin Road's Southside Park, where you can play tennis to your heart's content, zoom around the BMX track and top it all off with some slips and slides at the water park. If the higher than average rainfall rears its outdoor-activity-ruining head, get out your quarters and spend them at the arcade at The Golden Park Recreation Center. Bowling and ice skating are more physically active alternatives.

Who doesn't like rabbits? Not a resident of Simpsonville. Simpsonville loves its rabbits so much that a kind group of people created the Rabbit Sanctuary, a 30-acre wooded area where rescued and abandoned rabbits are allowed to live out the rest of their hoppity life, with daily care and lots of love from the staff and companionship from their new rabbit friends. Visitors can virtually adopt a rabbit to help in the expense of his or her care, or volunteer time at the facility.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Simpsonville?
In Simpsonville, the median rent is $853 for a studio, $971 for a 1-bedroom, $1,166 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,550 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Simpsonville, check out our monthly Simpsonville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Simpsonville?
Some of the colleges located in the Simpsonville area include Clemson University, Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Furman, and Greenville Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Simpsonville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Simpsonville from include Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Mauldin.

