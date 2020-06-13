104 Apartments for rent in Greenville, SC📍
1 of 42
1 of 18
1 of 5
1 of 17
1 of 32
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 1
1 of 45
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 16
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 4
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 29
1 of 26
1 of 45
Apartments, townhomes, and rental houses in Greenville are spread evenly throughout the town, so whether you’re looking for a humble abode in central Greensville, the West End, the South Side, or in the Wade Hampton, Mauldin, or Berea outskirts, you’ll find apartment options galore. In addition, several brand new luxury apartments, lofts, and condos have sprouted up in the renovated downtown district in recent years. Apartments are plentiful in Greenville, and, fortunately, they also tend to come super cheap: The average rental in the Greenville area costs only around $700 and a wide range of basic studios and 1BR units are frequently available for $450 or less. Even luxury apartments and spacious, family-sized rentals in Greenville (which often feature fenced yards, covered parking, patios, balconies, furnished interiors, and more) rarely cost more than $1200. Waiting lists are rare, meanwhile, and move-in specials pop up frequently, so feel free to scour the market thoroughly before deciding which apartment in Greenville, South Carolina is best for you.
Planning to share room and board with a furry four-footed roommate by any chance? Good news: Pet-friendly apartments in Greenville are a dime a dozen (well, maybe they’re a bit more expensive than that, but you get the point). Just be sure to set aside an extra $25-$50 for rent each month if you plan to harbor a cat, dog, gator, croc, dire wolf, or Velociraptor in your fancy new Greenville, South Carolina apartment.
Greenville is generally a safe, family-friendly place to live, but, like any modern city, it does have a nook and cranny or two that some locals advise newcomers to avoid. Crime rates on the immediate west side of Greenville, which offers more low-income housing, tend to be a little higher than in other parts of the city, so take caution and visit Greenville in advance before deciding which neighborhood is best for you. Also, it couldn’t hurt to invest in a basic renter’s insurance policy, which typically costs less than 20 bucks a month and insures your belongings in case of theft, fire, alien invasion, or spontaneous combustion.
And now for the fun part: finding you the perfect rental in Greenville, South Carolina. Best of luck and happy hunting!
June 2020 Greenville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Greenville Rent Report. Greenville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Greenville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Greenville Rent Report. Greenville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Greenville rents declined significantly over the past month
Greenville rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $737 for a one-bedroom apartment and $884 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Greenville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in South Carolina
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Greenville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
- Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).
Greenville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Greenville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Greenville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Greenville's median two-bedroom rent of $884 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Greenville.
- While rents in Greenville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greenville.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Greenville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Greenville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartmen...
Here’s how Greenville ranks on:
Apartment List has released Greenville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Greenville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."
Key Findings in Greenville include the following:
- Greenville renters gave their city an A+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Greenville were jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime, commute time and affordability, which all received scores of A+.
- The only area of concern to Greenville renters is public transit, which received an F grade.
- Greenville millennials are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B.
- Greenville did relatively well compared to other regional cities like Columbia (B-), Knoxville (B-) and Asheville (A).
- Greenville did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Philadelphia (C+), Dallas (B) and Los Angeles (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.