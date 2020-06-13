Apartment List
/
SC
/
greenville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Greenville, SC

📍
Augusta Street Area
Overbrook Historic District
Viola Street Area
West End Market
Downtown Greenville
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Haywood Pointe
1175 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further for great apartment home living in Greenville, South Carolina because you've found it at Haywood Pointe. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off the I-385.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,145
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1125 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
7 Units Available
Element at East North
50 Glenwood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$727
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
900 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of Grandeagle. Private and convenient, this is a haven with spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Hollingsworth Park
12 Units Available
Azalea Hill Apartment Homes
1600 Azalea Hill Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1110 sqft
Our community, set in a unique and convenient neighborhood, offers a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Augusta Street Area
23 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
40 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
25 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
3 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
6 Units Available
2207 North
2207 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
990 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, private balconies, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center, and a pool. Fifteen minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Southern Side
82 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,082
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
19 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$946
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1516 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$965
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Carlyle
620 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$964
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient apartment community amenities, including car care center and guest apartment. Enjoy modern, relaxing unit features, including plush carpeting and a gourmet kitchen. Situated close to Haywood Mall with easy access to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Mcbee Avenue Area
28 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1279 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
20 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$789
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1146 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
2 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$860
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
21 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
61 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$870
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1232 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
160 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
West End Market
35 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,148
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
17 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$765
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.

Median Rent in Greenville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Greenville is $736, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $884.
Studio
$646
1 Bed
$736
2 Beds
$884
3+ Beds
$1,175
City GuideGreenville
Hey, y’all! A little virtual birdie told us you were looking to score an apartment for rent in Greenville, South Carolina. Good call! An historic little city situated halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte, in the foothills of the fabled Appalachian Mountain Range, Greenville just may be the perfect place for peeps like you to call home. Sound like your cup of sweet Southern tea? Sure it does! Luckily, you’ve navigated to the right place (you apartment hunting savant, you!) because here at apa...
Life in Greenville

Apartments, townhomes, and rental houses in Greenville are spread evenly throughout the town, so whether you’re looking for a humble abode in central Greensville, the West End, the South Side, or in the Wade Hampton, Mauldin, or Berea outskirts, you’ll find apartment options galore. In addition, several brand new luxury apartments, lofts, and condos have sprouted up in the renovated downtown district in recent years. Apartments are plentiful in Greenville, and, fortunately, they also tend to come super cheap: The average rental in the Greenville area costs only around $700 and a wide range of basic studios and 1BR units are frequently available for $450 or less. Even luxury apartments and spacious, family-sized rentals in Greenville (which often feature fenced yards, covered parking, patios, balconies, furnished interiors, and more) rarely cost more than $1200. Waiting lists are rare, meanwhile, and move-in specials pop up frequently, so feel free to scour the market thoroughly before deciding which apartment in Greenville, South Carolina is best for you.

Planning to share room and board with a furry four-footed roommate by any chance? Good news: Pet-friendly apartments in Greenville are a dime a dozen (well, maybe they’re a bit more expensive than that, but you get the point). Just be sure to set aside an extra $25-$50 for rent each month if you plan to harbor a cat, dog, gator, croc, dire wolf, or Velociraptor in your fancy new Greenville, South Carolina apartment.

Greenville is generally a safe, family-friendly place to live, but, like any modern city, it does have a nook and cranny or two that some locals advise newcomers to avoid. Crime rates on the immediate west side of Greenville, which offers more low-income housing, tend to be a little higher than in other parts of the city, so take caution and visit Greenville in advance before deciding which neighborhood is best for you. Also, it couldn’t hurt to invest in a basic renter’s insurance policy, which typically costs less than 20 bucks a month and insures your belongings in case of theft, fire, alien invasion, or spontaneous combustion.

And now for the fun part: finding you the perfect rental in Greenville, South Carolina. Best of luck and happy hunting!

June 2020 Greenville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greenville Rent Report. Greenville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Greenville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greenville Rent Report. Greenville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Greenville rents declined significantly over the past month

Greenville rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $737 for a one-bedroom apartment and $884 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Greenville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Greenville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Greenville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Greenville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Greenville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greenville's median two-bedroom rent of $884 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Greenville.
    • While rents in Greenville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greenville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Greenville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Greenville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartmen...

    View full Greenville Renter Survey

    Here’s how Greenville ranks on:

    A+
    Overall satisfaction
    A+
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Recreational activities
    A+
    Affordability
    A-
    Quality of schools
    A
    Social Life
    A
    Weather
    A+
    Commute time
    A-
    State and local taxes
    A
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Greenville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Greenville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

    Key Findings in Greenville include the following:

    • Greenville renters gave their city an A+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Greenville were jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime, commute time and affordability, which all received scores of A+.
    • The only area of concern to Greenville renters is public transit, which received an F grade.
    • Greenville millennials are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B.
    • Greenville did relatively well compared to other regional cities like Columbia (B-), Knoxville (B-) and Asheville (A).
    • Greenville did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Philadelphia (C+), Dallas (B) and Los Angeles (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Greenville?
    In Greenville, the median rent is $646 for a studio, $736 for a 1-bedroom, $884 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,175 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Greenville, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Greenville?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Greenville include Augusta Street Area, Overbrook Historic District, Viola Street Area, West End Market, and Downtown Greenville.
    How pet-friendly is Greenville?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Greenville received a letter grade of A for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Greenville?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Greenville received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Greenville?
    Greenville renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Greenville did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Greenville?
    Greenville renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Greenville did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Greenville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Greenville area include Furman, Greenville Technical College, Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, and Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Greenville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greenville from include Asheville, Spartanburg, Greer, Simpsonville, and Mauldin.

    Similar Pages

    Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms
    Greenville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenville Pet Friendly Places
    Greenville Studio Apartments