/
/
/
A-B Tech
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:32 AM
28 Apartments For Rent Near A-B Tech
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
16 Units Available
Five Points
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
15 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Historic Biltmore Village
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1551 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
7 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
15 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Asheville
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1062 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Biltmore Forest
617 Reed Street
617 Reed Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Newer Construction Close to Downtown Asheville - This home was just built in 2018! Conveniently located just minutes from town, this home is less than one mile from Biltmore Village; less than two miles from Mission Hospital, and less than four
1 of 30
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Five Points
190 Broadway Street Unit 405
190 Broadway St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Downtown - Modern Condo minutes from the center of town! - Light, airy, condo in the Pioneer Building downtown features bamboo floors, 9' ceilings and open plan kitchen, living room/dining room.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
89 Riverview Dr
89 Riverview Drive, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautifully Furnished West Asheville Rental - Stunning, fully furnished home in convenient west Asheville location. Covered front porch with Adirondack chairs and porch swing.
1 of 32
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenliworth Forest
297 White Pine Drive
297 White Pine Drive, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1940 sqft
East AVL, Spacious, Pet Friendly, Near Kenilworth Lake! - Spacious, older ranch style home features 4 bedrooms in a leafy, established neighborhood close to downtown and just around the corner from Kenilworth Lake! Unfurnished Year
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenilworth
14 Chateau Pl
14 Chateau Place, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1485 sqft
Spacious Three-Bedroom in Kenilworth - 14 Chateau Place is a spacious three-bed, one-and-a-half-bath located in Kenilworth. The living room comes equipped with built-in shelving and leads into the dining room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Montford
23-B Courtland Avenue
23 Courtland Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
23-B Courtland Avenue Available 08/01/20 Charming Furnished Two-Bedroom in Historic Montford - 23-B Courtland Avenue is a bright and spacious two-bedroom fully-furnished apartment less than a mile to the heart of downtown Asheville.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Asheville
81-1 Church Street
81 Church St, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
81-1 Church Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-Bedroom Duplex in Downtown Asheville (Updated Pictures Coming Soon) - This stunning, lower-level unit is the epitome of cool, Downtown Asheville living.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Montford
17 Bearden Avenue
17 Bearden Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
17 Bearden Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Furnished Historic Renovation in Montford - 17 Bearden Avenue is a stunning, fully-furnished, historic renovation in Montford less than a mile to the heart of Downtown Asheville.
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
87 Hanover St
87 Hanover Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great 3 bed 1 bath West Asheville - Property Id: 287595 Location, Location, Location...this home is a 5 minute walk to Haywood Road. Also close to Carrier Park and easy access to I-240 and downtown Asheville.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Asheville
132 Biltmore Avenue
132 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
From soaring ceilings to original hardwoods, this beautifully remodeled two bedroom two bath walk up apartment in the heart of downtown Asheville has it all. Tastefully renovated modern bathrooms each with tile walk in showers.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenilworth
176 Chiles Avenue
176 Chiles Avenue, Asheville, NC
Studio
$850
450 sqft
Adorable Kenilworth Studio - Adorable FURNISHED studio apartment in lower level of single family home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenilworth
458 Windswept Drive
458 Windswept Drive, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in great Asheville location. Wood flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace in living room, nice updates in kitchen and bathrooms. Freshly painted. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the large back deck. W/D included.
1 of 33
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001
25 Ridgelawn Road, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,000
700 sqft
Great Studio apartment in Heart of Downtown East West Asheville - Sunny, Spacious Studio: Steps from Beacham’s Curve in West Asheville, this freshly renovated studio is 700 sq. ft.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
WECAN
73 Clingman Ave
73 Clingman Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House Downtown $1200/ Mo - Property Id: 309409 This cozy home is located walking distance to Downtown Asheville, River Arts, and West Asheville. Also only minutes from the French Broad River and River Link..
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakley
43 Simpson St
43 Simpson Street, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$692
500 sqft
Rent is $692 - $1144 dependent upon qualification status, with a security deposit ranging from $1,384 - $2,288 respectively. No Pets. No Smoking. Includes water, sewer, and trash. We do accept Housing Choice Vouchers (formerly Section 8 vouchers).
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
275 State Street
275 State Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bed 1 Bath West Asheville Home - Property Id: 262888 Your piece of West Asheville and close to everything. This home was recently remodeled.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakley
41 Simpson Street #205
41 Simpson Street, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$972
500 sqft
APPLY NOW! khbre.managebuilding.com 1 BR unit on Swannanoa River Rd. Includes refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, heat/AC.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
East End - Valley Street
88 Buchanan Avenue
88 Buchanan Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1198 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a great area near Biltmore Village - walk to downtown.