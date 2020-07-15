Apartment List
SC
/
gantt
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:20 PM

130 Apartments for rent in Gantt, SC

📍

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Old Grove Road
14 Old Grove Road, Gantt, SC
2 Bedrooms
$920
875 sqft
Located close to downtown Greenville, Greenville Memorial Hospital, and I85. This home is a great starter rental. Appliances included with separate laundry area with washer/dryer hookups. Large kitchen/dining room combo. Fenced front yard.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Pine Creek Court Ext
116 Pine Creek Court Extension, Gantt, SC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
116 Pine Creek Court Ext Available 08/01/20 Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Williams Drive
5 Williams Drive, Gantt, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
960 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 full bath home is conveniently located to I-85! The living room has a fireplace and is open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry & counterspace and comes with the refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Gantt
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
6 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1144 sqft
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
400 Mills Ave. 210
400 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lofts @ Mills Don't Miss Out! Great Location! - Property Id: 83810 The Lofts at Mills Mill offers some raw architectural elements, 16ft.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
10 Keowee Ave
10 Keowee Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
Walkability to Augusta St Shops and Restaurants! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Popular Augusta St Area! Very Convenient to Greenville Hospital, Augusta Shops and Restaurants, and Downtown Greenville.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Wrigley St
8 Wrigley Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1085 sqft
Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Bonus Near in Greenville.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
12 Arcadia Circle
12 Arcadia Circle, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
This one-level 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom bungalow overlooks private park area near Greenville Country Club.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
Greater Sullivan
5 Ladson Street
5 Ladson Street, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1551 sqft
This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is about the best offer in town! This home is being offered with a 6 or 3 month lease with option to purchase at the end of the lease term! This would be your chance to get into one of the fastest growing

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
27 Sylvan Drive
27 Sylvan Drive, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2500 sqft
MARCHANT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE MANAGING THIS PROPERTY. WE HAVE ONLY BEEN HIRED TO FIND SUITABLE TENANTS Built in 2005 and located in the sought-after Greenville Country Club area of Augusta Road, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
213 McGarity Street
213 Mcgarity Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1474 sqft
This spacious 2 bed/2 bath has been remodeled, but still holds plenty of it's original, unique, and decorative charm.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
100 Lewis Drive
100 Lewis Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare opportunity in Lewis Village: desirable first floor, one story unit. One bedroom, one bath. Frig, stove and washer/dryer all included. IDEAL location! Less than a mile from Greenville Health System.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
14 Madden st
14 Madden Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1164 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home has undergone some lovely remodeling and is finally ready to rent! This cute little ranch-style house flaunts all new paint, new wood flooring in living areas, high ceilings, and so much more! You'll

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
32 Allen St
32 Allen Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1260 sqft
Dunean Mills Home! Enjoy The Front Porch - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** Great Location! This is a cute house with spacious rooms and

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
4 Madden Street
4 Madden Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1025 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath Home minutes from downtown Greenville! - Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1242565?source=marketing This great home is located just 1.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
806 Green Avenue
806 Green Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
The Elements West is a community that offers modern living with Historic Charm, which is located in Downtown Greenville at 806 Green Ave. This was originally the site of the Old E.W.

1 of 15

Last updated October 8 at 09:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Shemwood Crossing
2 Prosperity Court
2 Prosperity Court, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$998
1400 sqft
This beautifully updated 4 bed/2 bath home is ready for immediate move in! This home has 1400 sq feet of fine tuned craftsmanship throughout, turn of the century woodwork, and wood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
102 Tindal Avenue
102 Tindal Avenue, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2200 sqft
Don't miss this charming 4 bed/2 bath home near Downtown Greenville. The updated kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including an extra large gas stove. Beautiful hard wood floors run throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Bonito Street
18 Bonito Street, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
Newly renovated Duplex. New HVAC, updated windows, new floors, fresh paint.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
203 McGarity St
203 Mcgarity Street, Dunean, SC
3 Bedrooms
$795
1147 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home Near Downtown! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home Near Downtown! Spacious bedrooms with carpet. Living room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. Laundry Room with shelves. Exterior features a front porch, and a large yard.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
103 Allen Street
103 Allen Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
MARCHANT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE MANAGING THIS PROPERTY. WE HAVE ONLY BEEN HIRED TO FIND SUITABLE TENANTS.
Results within 5 miles of Gantt
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
149 Units Available
Downtown Greenville
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,750
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
16 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1388 sqft
Welcome to Velo Verdae, a brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
24 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,546
1344 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
City GuideGantt
Though not the largest transportation hub in South Carolina, Gantt is intersected by Highway 25. This highway provides a beautiful 750 mile scenic route that cuts through various towns from Covington, KY to Brunswick, GA.

Located in the Greenville-Mauldin-Easley Metropolitan Statistical Area, Gantt has been designated as a "place," rather than a city, town or even village in the state of South Carolina. Though it takes up a full 10 square miles of the Palmetto State's landscape, its relatively small population means that there are only around 1,400 residents per square mile in the area. At heart, Gantt is a small country town.

Moving to Gantt

Located in the upstate region of South Carolina, you can expect just about every weather potentiality that exists to show its face during the year in Gantt. What you really need to worry about, though, is your plan for landing one of the best apartment rentals in this census-designated place. Being so close to Greenville, Gantt has plenty of amazing things going on throughout the year. You won't be bored!

When to Start Looking

You have two options: looking for a place early or waiting until the last minute. That's obvious, and both choices will land you a place. There are a large number of rental homes in Gantt, and many of them are available for rent. More than one out of every three residents in the area, though, are renters. This means that if you wait too long to start looking for a place, you could very well end up settling for a place that's not exactly your cup of tea. Check out the neighborhoods, figure out what's right for you and make a decision. Be an adult about it, though, for crying out loud! Start looking at least a month or two in advance.

When to Make the Move

The main concern you'll have about timing your move to Gantt is the temperature you face while having to move your belongings. Some people seem to forget that moving to a new place, whether it's a one-story home or one-bedroom apartment on the top floor of a complex, requires a bit of physical labor. Well, that's unless you pay for movers to handle everything. If you're handling the move on your own, though, the months of June to August can push 90 degrees, and when added to the humidity felt in the South, you'll be wishing that you had heeded our advice and considered moving in a cooler month. Yep.

What to Bring Along

Though it won't be especially difficult to find a place in Gantt, you will need to bring along a few things if you hope to find a nice place in your search for apartments. Bring along proof of income and references from prior landlords if you can get positive ones. A credit check never hurts either if you're looking to get into an especially spiffy place. If you don't care where you live and would be just as happy in an RV as you would in a mansion, you may be able to get by just showing up with the rental application. Still, proof of income can help in these situations as well, so thank us later and collect your documents!

Gantt Neighborhoods

Gantt provides a community that's far enough away from its neighboring large city to avoid the typical hustle and bustle, but it still manages to have just about everything that a person could need without having to drive too far. If you have to leave town to get it, you don't need it. In addition to being a nice self-sustained area, though, the neighborhoods are nothing to look down on. In fact, they each have their own little nuances that make them perfect places for someone out there.

Eastern Gantt: This area is adjacent to both Highway 25 and Interstate 85, making your commute to work quick and easy. You can also get a feel of the small-town country atmosphere by checking out the area's Summary Court, which is just a trailer on the side of the road. Need some extra money? Rhetorical question -- who doesn't? You're in luck, because Sonoco Recycling is also within walking distance of many areas in the neighborhood.

Southern Gantt: The southern tip of Gantt has various commercial buildings, but it also provides various housing options. There are beautiful homes to the east, but if you're looking for lower cost places for rent, you could always check out the Sunbelt Centre Mobile Home community.

Shemwood Crossing: This apartment complex is situated just north of Gantt and offers a host of amenities. There's a playground and grilling area, and you can even pay your rent online. Of course, that means you'll need to get off of Facebook for five minutes, but you can manage. The Pleasant Valley Connector is also just a short walk away, so if you like having everything, including a Home Depot and Bi-Lo within walking distance, this is your place.

Western Gantt: This area is largely mobile home communities, but they're very nice units indeed. Add that to the fact that you can easily walk to Lakeside Park and the commercial areas near Highway 25, and you've got quite a few benefits to go along with low-cost homes.

Living in Gantt

Some of the Gantt neighborhoods may leave you wanting more, but the community definitely won't. There are a variety of benefits that go along with living in this southern area, and once you recognize all of these advantages, it's unlikely that you won't at least seriously consider calling Gantt home.

Fun in the Sun

Hopefully the talk of heat and humidity during the summer didn't scare you off too much. Just imagine: people actually live along the equator. So man up! Or woman up... whichever. Actually, you could just head over to 7th Inning Splash Waterpark too. That would work.

Transportation Hub

We already mentioned the fact that the interstate and highways around here can get you just about anywhere, but that's not all! The Donaldson Center Airport is located just south of Gantt, and with an average of about 124 flights in and out every day, you can easily get out of town. Or state. Or country.

Community Activities

Head over to Highway 25 to hang out at the Mount Pleasant Community Center. There's basketball and a gym, along with several other physical activities, but if you'd like to keep your heart rate down, calm down and just head down the center's walking trail.

Greenville in Your Backyard

Gantt is less than a 10-minute drive from Greenville, so the larger city is literally your backyard. Check out the Upcountry History Museum, Roper Mountain Science Center, Paris Mountain State Park, Greenville Zoo and... well, the list goes on! There's so much to do in Greenville, just come see for yourself!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Gantt?
Apartment Rentals in Gantt start at $850/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Gantt?
Some of the colleges located in the Gantt area include Clemson University, Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Furman, and Greenville Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Gantt?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gantt from include Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Simpsonville.

