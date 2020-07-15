130 Apartments for rent in Gantt, SC📍
Located in the Greenville-Mauldin-Easley Metropolitan Statistical Area, Gantt has been designated as a "place," rather than a city, town or even village in the state of South Carolina. Though it takes up a full 10 square miles of the Palmetto State's landscape, its relatively small population means that there are only around 1,400 residents per square mile in the area. At heart, Gantt is a small country town.
Located in the upstate region of South Carolina, you can expect just about every weather potentiality that exists to show its face during the year in Gantt. What you really need to worry about, though, is your plan for landing one of the best apartment rentals in this census-designated place. Being so close to Greenville, Gantt has plenty of amazing things going on throughout the year. You won't be bored!
When to Start Looking
You have two options: looking for a place early or waiting until the last minute. That's obvious, and both choices will land you a place. There are a large number of rental homes in Gantt, and many of them are available for rent. More than one out of every three residents in the area, though, are renters. This means that if you wait too long to start looking for a place, you could very well end up settling for a place that's not exactly your cup of tea. Check out the neighborhoods, figure out what's right for you and make a decision. Be an adult about it, though, for crying out loud! Start looking at least a month or two in advance.
When to Make the Move
The main concern you'll have about timing your move to Gantt is the temperature you face while having to move your belongings. Some people seem to forget that moving to a new place, whether it's a one-story home or one-bedroom apartment on the top floor of a complex, requires a bit of physical labor. Well, that's unless you pay for movers to handle everything. If you're handling the move on your own, though, the months of June to August can push 90 degrees, and when added to the humidity felt in the South, you'll be wishing that you had heeded our advice and considered moving in a cooler month. Yep.
What to Bring Along
Though it won't be especially difficult to find a place in Gantt, you will need to bring along a few things if you hope to find a nice place in your search for apartments. Bring along proof of income and references from prior landlords if you can get positive ones. A credit check never hurts either if you're looking to get into an especially spiffy place. If you don't care where you live and would be just as happy in an RV as you would in a mansion, you may be able to get by just showing up with the rental application. Still, proof of income can help in these situations as well, so thank us later and collect your documents!
Gantt provides a community that's far enough away from its neighboring large city to avoid the typical hustle and bustle, but it still manages to have just about everything that a person could need without having to drive too far. If you have to leave town to get it, you don't need it. In addition to being a nice self-sustained area, though, the neighborhoods are nothing to look down on. In fact, they each have their own little nuances that make them perfect places for someone out there.
Eastern Gantt: This area is adjacent to both Highway 25 and Interstate 85, making your commute to work quick and easy. You can also get a feel of the small-town country atmosphere by checking out the area's Summary Court, which is just a trailer on the side of the road. Need some extra money? Rhetorical question -- who doesn't? You're in luck, because Sonoco Recycling is also within walking distance of many areas in the neighborhood.
Southern Gantt: The southern tip of Gantt has various commercial buildings, but it also provides various housing options. There are beautiful homes to the east, but if you're looking for lower cost places for rent, you could always check out the Sunbelt Centre Mobile Home community.
Shemwood Crossing: This apartment complex is situated just north of Gantt and offers a host of amenities. There's a playground and grilling area, and you can even pay your rent online. Of course, that means you'll need to get off of Facebook for five minutes, but you can manage. The Pleasant Valley Connector is also just a short walk away, so if you like having everything, including a Home Depot and Bi-Lo within walking distance, this is your place.
Western Gantt: This area is largely mobile home communities, but they're very nice units indeed. Add that to the fact that you can easily walk to Lakeside Park and the commercial areas near Highway 25, and you've got quite a few benefits to go along with low-cost homes.
Some of the Gantt neighborhoods may leave you wanting more, but the community definitely won't. There are a variety of benefits that go along with living in this southern area, and once you recognize all of these advantages, it's unlikely that you won't at least seriously consider calling Gantt home.
Fun in the Sun
Hopefully the talk of heat and humidity during the summer didn't scare you off too much. Just imagine: people actually live along the equator. So man up! Or woman up... whichever. Actually, you could just head over to 7th Inning Splash Waterpark too. That would work.
Transportation Hub
We already mentioned the fact that the interstate and highways around here can get you just about anywhere, but that's not all! The Donaldson Center Airport is located just south of Gantt, and with an average of about 124 flights in and out every day, you can easily get out of town. Or state. Or country.
Community Activities
Head over to Highway 25 to hang out at the Mount Pleasant Community Center. There's basketball and a gym, along with several other physical activities, but if you'd like to keep your heart rate down, calm down and just head down the center's walking trail.
Greenville in Your Backyard
Gantt is less than a 10-minute drive from Greenville, so the larger city is literally your backyard. Check out the Upcountry History Museum, Roper Mountain Science Center, Paris Mountain State Park, Greenville Zoo and... well, the list goes on! There's so much to do in Greenville, just come see for yourself!