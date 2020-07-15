130 Apartments for rent in Gantt, SC

Moving to Gantt

Located in the upstate region of South Carolina, you can expect just about every weather potentiality that exists to show its face during the year in Gantt. What you really need to worry about, though, is your plan for landing one of the best apartment rentals in this census-designated place. Being so close to Greenville, Gantt has plenty of amazing things going on throughout the year. You won't be bored!

When to Start Looking

You have two options: looking for a place early or waiting until the last minute. That's obvious, and both choices will land you a place. There are a large number of rental homes in Gantt, and many of them are available for rent. More than one out of every three residents in the area, though, are renters. This means that if you wait too long to start looking for a place, you could very well end up settling for a place that's not exactly your cup of tea. Check out the neighborhoods, figure out what's right for you and make a decision. Be an adult about it, though, for crying out loud! Start looking at least a month or two in advance.

When to Make the Move

The main concern you'll have about timing your move to Gantt is the temperature you face while having to move your belongings. Some people seem to forget that moving to a new place, whether it's a one-story home or one-bedroom apartment on the top floor of a complex, requires a bit of physical labor. Well, that's unless you pay for movers to handle everything. If you're handling the move on your own, though, the months of June to August can push 90 degrees, and when added to the humidity felt in the South, you'll be wishing that you had heeded our advice and considered moving in a cooler month. Yep.

What to Bring Along

Though it won't be especially difficult to find a place in Gantt, you will need to bring along a few things if you hope to find a nice place in your search for apartments. Bring along proof of income and references from prior landlords if you can get positive ones. A credit check never hurts either if you're looking to get into an especially spiffy place. If you don't care where you live and would be just as happy in an RV as you would in a mansion, you may be able to get by just showing up with the rental application. Still, proof of income can help in these situations as well, so thank us later and collect your documents!