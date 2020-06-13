202 Apartments for rent in Wade Hampton, SC

Wade Hampton, South Carolina, is named after a colorful Civil War character who was elected Governor in 1876 and then served in the Senate. His campaign headquarters were in Grace Piexotto’s brothel; the state Supreme Court had to decide the election due to suspected fraud; and he was elected to the U.S. Senate the day his leg was amputated as the result of an injury sustained in a fall from a horse.

Wade Hampton is a small town in the northwest corner of the state. Actually, it's not even a town. It is a census-designated place. With a population of 20,622, the whole area spans only 8.9 square miles. With such lurid and questionable beginnings, you would think this would be a rip-roaring place. In reality, it is an ordinary, quiet Main-Street-U.S.A. kind of town. It even forgot to grow during the last decade, experiencing an .8 percent (barely) growth rate since the year 2000. Its real claim to fame is not within its designated land area. Instead, it's best known for it's close proximity to Greenville, South Carolina, and Paris Mountain State Park.