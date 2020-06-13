202 Apartments for rent in Wade Hampton, SC

Apartment List
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Ragon Ln
2 Ragon Lane, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1578 sqft
Charming Home convenient to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale, Furman University, Shopping, and more! - Charming Home convenient to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale, Furman University, Shopping, and more! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home has many great

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
3008 East North Street
3008 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
Beautiful Renovated 1 BR APT. Conveniently located near I 385, Pelham Rd, and minutes from downtown Greenville you can't go wrong! All-electric utilities - not included 1 small pet allowed with a $350.00 Pet fee due at move-in and $15.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
9 Bristol Drive
9 Bristol Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Location Location! This home is just off Wade Hampton Blvd. and walking distance to shopping, dining, and more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
106 Bahan Street
106 Bahan Street, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Beautiful and Affordable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home in Taylors. Hardwood Floors. Fenced-in Yard. Nice Deck for BBQ. Central Electric Air and Central gas Heat. Convenient to Wade Hampton Blvd and 10 mins to Downtown Greenville.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
327 Mimosa Drive
327 Mimosa Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Awesome 3 bedroom house near Downtown Greenville FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Occupied.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
320 Mitchell Road
320 Mitchell Road, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
OPEN HOUSE-SHOWING Tues June 2nd from 1:30-2:00pm Wonderful all brick ranch located in a well established neighborhood and convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants and all of your everyday amenities.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
503 Mc Kenna Cir
503 McKenna Cir, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1296 sqft
Fantastic location! Easy access to many areas of Greenville, Greer, and Taylors. Located: 2.4 miles to Patewood Medical Campus, 200 C Patewood Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 2.9 miles to Haywood Mall, 700 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 3.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
24 Balfer Court
24 Balfer Court, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo is in a very convenient location off Wade Hampton. Peaceful setting with privacy. $925 Monthly Rent, $925 Deposit, $30 Application fee. No Pets, and No smoking. Grounds maintenance included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
815 Edwards Road
815 Edwards Road, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Referral fee is 10% of first full month's rent to the agent that shows property rented by his/her client Referral fee is earned once tenant pays first full month.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2808 E North Street
2808 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 This outstanding townhome is conveniently located near all shopping including malls and

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1403 Pelham Road
1403 Pelham Road, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1450 sqft
This property is listed by Jo Peck. For more information please call or text 864-607-7602 or 864-350-5342 or email jmpeckrealty@gmail.com. Owner/Broker.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
634 McKenna Circle
634 Mckenna Circle, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Available in McKenna Commons - McKenna Commons- Move right into this great 2BR/2BA condo located conveniently to I-385.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
3 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
20 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$789
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1146 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$892
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,127
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
61 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$870
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1232 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
160 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
20 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$911
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1321 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
28 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
City GuideWade Hampton
Wade Hampton, South Carolina, is named after a colorful Civil War character who was elected Governor in 1876 and then served in the Senate. His campaign headquarters were in Grace Piexotto’s brothel; the state Supreme Court had to decide the election due to suspected fraud; and he was elected to the U.S. Senate the day his leg was amputated as the result of an injury sustained in a fall from a horse.

Wade Hampton is a small town in the northwest corner of the state. Actually, it's not even a town. It is a census-designated place. With a population of 20,622, the whole area spans only 8.9 square miles.

With such lurid and questionable beginnings, you would think this would be a rip-roaring place. In reality, it is an ordinary, quiet Main-Street-U.S.A. kind of town. It even forgot to grow during the last decade, experiencing an .8 percent (barely) growth rate since the year 2000. Its real claim to fame is not within its designated land area. Instead, it's best known for it's close proximity to Greenville, South Carolina, and Paris Mountain State Park.

One Big Neighborhood

As a census-designated place, Wade Hampton can be thought of as one big neighborhood. It does have a variety of places to rent, though, including single-family residences, duplexes, condominiums, apartment complexes, rowhouses and mobile homes. The median house is higher than the median value for the state as a whole. However, Wade Hampton has a low vacancy rate, so it would not be advisable to cruise into town with a U-Haul trailer full of your possessions unless the rent papers are signed. Forty percent of the housing in town is rented.

Living It Up (and Down)

Many of the people who live in Wade Hampton work in Greenville. The commute time for these people is less than 15 minutes, and most drive their cars. Wade Hampton can almost be considered a suburb of Greenville because it is only 9 minutes away to the south. When not working, residents have to make their own fun. However, 5 miles to the northwest is Paris Mountain State Park, which is filled with things to do, such as fishing, boating on a 15-acre lake, swimming, bird watching and hiking 15 miles of trails. This is a nice place to find an apartment rental, even if it is now, considering its beginnings, rather uneventful.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wade Hampton?
The average rent price for Wade Hampton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,310.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wade Hampton?
Some of the colleges located in the Wade Hampton area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Furman, Greenville Technical College, and Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wade Hampton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wade Hampton from include Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Simpsonville.

