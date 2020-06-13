Apartment List
193 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Greer, SC

Finding an apartment in Greer that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$914
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
40 Units Available
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1373 sqft
Adjacent to Century Park and close to downtown Greer, these homes feature plush carpeting, private patios, and spacious closets, among other amenities. Residents have access to a sundeck, a clubhouse, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive
2 Ashburton Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1439 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers single-story apartments with full private garages attached. Smoke-free homes. Energy efficient appliances throughout. Full-size washer and dryer connections provided. Walk-in closets and large pantries.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1393 sqft
Redwood® Greer Everhope is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
113 Outback Dr
113 Outback Dr, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
Brand New Townhome in Greer by Meritage Homes! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** This Townhome is designed to be energy-efficient.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
248 Highgate Circle
248 Highgate Circle, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2000 sqft
248 Highgate Circle Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath + Bonus in Shelbourne Farms - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a HUGE Bonus Room. Located on the Eastside of Greenville, in Shelbourne Farms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30 Tack Lane
30 Tack Lane, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2288 sqft
Popular Chartwell Estates! Riverside School District - This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home is located in Greer at the Chartwell Estates subdivision! Large living room that connects to the formal Dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
617 Millervale Road
617 Millervale Road, Greer, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
3000 sqft
617 Millervale Road Available 07/06/20 Lismore Park Home for Rent - Amazing 5 bedroom home within walking distance to Riverside Middle and High School. This home is in the quaint neighborhood of Lismore Park. This home offers plenty of living space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Ripton Ct
105 Ripton Court, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
2200 sqft
105 Ripton Ct Available 07/07/20 Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Shelburne Farms - Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home located in Shelburne Farms. Large bedrooms all located upstairs with an office that could be used as an additional bedroom downstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
304 Corday Lane
304 Corday Lane, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
304 Corday Lane Available 07/01/20 Townhome in Greer walking distance to Riverside High - Beautiful townhome with tons of upgrades, next to Riverside High School. 3BD/with loft, 2 1/2 baths and 2 car garage. 1800 sqft.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 5th Street
19 5th Street, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
999 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer - Adorable and freshly remodeled, 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
707 Poplar Drive
707 Poplar Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$925
1035 sqft
Poplar Place is located 5 minutes from downtown Greer. Great dining and shopping just a hop, skip, and jump away! On site we have a community pool and clubhouse! Unit 2208 is a 3 bed 2 bath unit located on the second floor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
132 Bascom Ct
132 Bascom Court, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1820 sqft
Wonderful family home on a bass pond. Three large bedrooms, nicely sized family friendly common areas, separate dining room and office space. Nice yard with a patio for grilling out back. Washer & dryer included. Come and see this terrific home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
25 11th Street
25 11th Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 1 bath ranch is available for rent now!! This lovely home boasts gorgeous renovations that are sure to impress! You will love the beautiful display of craftsmanship and this home will undoubtedly go fast so

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
104 Village Court
104 Village Court, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse located on a private 1 street cul-de-sac, and convenient to downtown Greer and Wade Hampton shopping and dining! Den has a gorgeous natural gas fireplace that opens to bright dining area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
300 Chartwell Drive
300 Chartwell Drive, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/08/2020 This 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
203 Elise Drive
203 Elise Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Lismore Village - Great townhouse on the Eastside. Kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet. Dining area. Washer and Dryer included-located downstairs. Fenced patio. Alarm system. Attic storage. Walking distance to Riverside High School.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
420 Combahee Court
420 Combahee Court, Greer, SC
6 Bedrooms
$3,395
6340 sqft
Clear sight lines on the open concept main level let you keep an eye on things throughout the first floor. Upstairs, the loft makes a perfect play or work space while the owner's suite is designed for relaxation. STATUS: Occupied.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9 Falcon Ridge Way
9 Falcon Ridge Way, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
This three bedroom, two bathroom is a stunner! The kitchen comes equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built in microwave. The beautiful kitchen overlooks the dining room that has an abundance of natural light coming through.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
316 Pelham Street
316 Pelham Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
**LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT FOR A LEASE START DATE IN JUNE 2020** Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Within Walking Distance of Charming Downtown Greer! Perfect location! Located near BMW, Michelin, Greer Hospital, GSP Airport, and

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
301 W Arlington Avenue
301 West Arlington Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Historic downtown Greer 2 BR, 1 BA bungalow home w/hardwoods in the bedrooms, kitchen has eat in area with a new stove & refrigerator, and a laundry room with washer / dryer hookups.
City Guide for Greer, SC

"South Carolina low country / Southern words with an old Sandlapper tune / Palmetto trees swaying in that Atlantic breeze / Reaching up to touch the crescent moon / South Carolina low country" (-- Josh Turner, "South Carolina Low County")

Just between Greenville and Spartanburg South Carolina lies Greer a small southern town thats known for its beautiful greenery and city festivals. Greer residents are friendly, and they love showing friends and family Southern hospitality when they visit their homes or pass by on the streets. The city is filed with parks, shopping, restaurants, and sports fields and its an easy drive to the bigger South Carolinian cities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Greer, SC

Finding an apartment in Greer that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

