193 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Greer, SC
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 6
1 of 26
1 of 6
1 of 48
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 2
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 35
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 12
"South Carolina low country / Southern words with an old Sandlapper tune / Palmetto trees swaying in that Atlantic breeze / Reaching up to touch the crescent moon / South Carolina low country" (-- Josh Turner, "South Carolina Low County")
Just between Greenville and Spartanburg South Carolina lies Greer a small southern town thats known for its beautiful greenery and city festivals. Greer residents are friendly, and they love showing friends and family Southern hospitality when they visit their homes or pass by on the streets. The city is filed with parks, shopping, restaurants, and sports fields and its an easy drive to the bigger South Carolinian cities. See more
Finding an apartment in Greer that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.