Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM
164 Apartments for rent in Taylors, SC📍
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
3 Units Available
Greyeagle
4551 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$785
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1060 sqft
Welcome home to Greyeagle, the best-kept secret in Taylors, South Carolina. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, local parks, and schools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$892
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,127
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Idlewilde Ave
3 Idlewilde Avenue, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1350 sqft
3 Idlewilde Ave Available 08/01/20 Huge Yard and Convenient to Wade Hampton Shops and Restaurants - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date:
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14 Lynn Dr
14 Lynn Drive, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1730 sqft
This Is A Rare Find in Taylors! Adorable Brick Ranch! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick ranch in Taylors is centrally located in Taylors and Very convenient to shops, restaurants, Wade Hampton, Downtown Greenville and Greer.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9 Summerdale Dr
9 Summerdale Drive, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1908 sqft
Gorgeous 4bd 2.5ba 2 car garage home for rent in the heart of Taylors. Beautiful front porch for those summer nights. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and beautiful back splash.
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
31 Birdsong Lane
31 Birdsong Lane, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1764 sqft
Don't miss out on the great opportunity to live in the Preserves at Mountain Creek! This just-renovated home features all new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, plus a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
43 Noble Wing Lane
43 Noble Wing Lane, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1796 sqft
Welcome to Eagles Glen.
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
123 Monarch Place
123 Monarch Place, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1394 sqft
Beautiful yard, hardwood floors throughout make this one level ranch house lovely. the backyard is private and peaceful for those summer evenings. The location is in the Pebble Creek area of Taylors.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
16 Birchview Street
16 Birchview Street, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
Fantastic location in Jamestown Commons located off E. North Street and just a short drive to downtown Greenville or Greer.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
6 River hill Court
6 River Hill Road, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
Enjoy this traditional, 2-Story home located in Taylors with the Reedy River just beyond your back deck. Large deck sits off kitchen/breakfast area and is a great place for unwinding or getting your day started.
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
198 Tanner Road
198 Tanner Road, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1927 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch style home in Taylors. This property provides a wonderful open floor plan with great natural light. Kitchen comes equipped with a stove/oven, dishwasher, and disposal. Ceiling fans throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
12 Birchview Street
12 Birchview Street, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Fantastic location! Easy access to 85 as well as 385! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome is a must see. In the kitchen you will find that it is very open, great for multiple people preparing meals at one time.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
503 Red Ledge Court
503 Red Ledge Court, Taylors, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
144 Lauren Wood Circle
144 Lauren Wood Circle, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
Available 7/8/2020 Lovely family home in Taylors. Everything has been redone - floors carpets, appliances and paint. Spacious common spaces, lovely bedrooms. Huge bonus room as well. Yard is expansive but not fenced.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
200 Button Willow Street
200 Button Willow Street, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
OPEN HOUSE-SHOWING Thursday June 4th from 1:30-2:00pm You will love the open concept living designed for today's lifestyle.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
320 Runion Lake Ct
320 Runion Lake Ct, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1786 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful Home in Taylors 4 Bed 3 Bath with Fenced Yard! - **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Are you looking for a home in Taylors? This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in the new Runion Estates subdivision is the one you're looking for.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
25 Madeline Circle
25 Madeline Circle, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Filled with upgrades. Hardwood floors, carpet, lighting fixtures are all upgraded. Separate dining room. Kitchen that opens to living room with fireplace and installed surround sound.
Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
100 Stallings Road
100 Stallings Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Welcome to your new home! Wonderful 2BR/2.5BA townhome in the popular Pebble Creek community! Wonderful floorplan! Unit has been maintained well. The heat pump and appliances are less than 2 years old.
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
207 Osmond Drive
207 Osmond Drive, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1608 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE! This ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms - all with ceiling fans. The cook-friendly kitchen boasts upgraded counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Taylors
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
20 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$914
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
20 Units Available
Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$876
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Taylors, the median rent is $766 for a studio, $872 for a 1-bedroom, $1,047 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,392 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Taylors, check out our monthly Taylors Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Taylors area include Clemson University, Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Furman, and Greenville Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Taylors from include Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Simpsonville.
