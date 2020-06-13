/
/
mauldin
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM
147 Apartments for rent in Mauldin, SC📍
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$826
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1016 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Greenville, South Carolina? Then welcome home to Gleneagle Apartments! Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Greenville County just minutes from Main Street.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$919
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1301 sqft
Just minutes from I-385, I-85 and Brookfield Park. In-unit upgrades include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. On-site features include a fun playground, dog park, 24-hour gym and a car wash area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
31 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$806
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1340 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
354 Moonstone Dr
354 Moonstone Drive, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
GOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT!! - Property Id: 294132 Townhome 2/2.5 located just off 385 in the popular community of Hadley Park w approx 1450 sq ft, corner lot and nearby to shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
195 Shady Grove Drive
195 Shady Grove Drive, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1550 sqft
Gorgeous condo in gated community The Townes at Brookwood! - Located just off of I-385 and convenient to downtown Simpsonville, Mauldin and only a 10 minute drive into downtown Greenville 3 bedroom 2 bath with open great room/dining room
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
48 Bay Springs Drive
48 Bay Springs Drive, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Move In Special !!! 1/2 off First Months Rent if Lease Signed by 6/1/2020 or 1 Month Free with a 2 Year Lease! Gorgeous end unit condo in gated community The Townes at Brookwood! - Located just off of I-385 and convenient to downtown Simpsonville,
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
179 Shady Grove Drive
179 Shady Grove Drive, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1545 sqft
Adorable & well-maintained townhome in Simpsonville! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with neutral decor & conveniently located to the highway! The spacious living room offers an open floor plan with hardwoods & a gas log fireplace.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
447 Twist Circle
447 Twist Circle, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Like new two story condo located in Cobblestone Cove off of Ashmore Bridge Road. Oversized kitchen with island. Large Master suite. STATUS: Occupied.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
509 Hill Lane
509 Hill Lane, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1350 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a garage located in Mauldin. This property provides a wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and fans in living area. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
209 Pink Blossom Court
209 Pink Blossom Court, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 209 Pink Blossom Court in Mauldin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
212 Lansfair Way
212 Lansfair Way, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great Patio home in established neighborhood. Amenities include Club House, Pool, Tennis Court Lawn Maintenance, Neighborhood Lake/Pond.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
202 Tanner Chase Way
202 Tanner Chase Way, Mauldin, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2497 sqft
202 Tanner Chase Way Available 04/10/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath in Summerfield Subdivision in Mauldin City. Community Amentities. Fenced in Backyard. - Currently Tenant Occupied until 3/31/2020 No showings until after April 1.
1 of 24
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Blue Slate Court
100 Blue Slate Court, Mauldin, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 05/01/2020 **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** 4 Bedroom 2.
1 of 31
Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
18 Evanshire Court
18 Evanshire Court, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2000 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Close to shopping and I-385 carefree living is what is offered here. One car garage with one bedroom on main floor could be used as an office.
Results within 1 mile of Mauldin
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
40 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
25 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$965
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$765
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
25 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$920
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Glenmont Lane
8 Glenmont Lane, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Cute Home in Nice Community Close to Woodruff Rd and Major Highways - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Adorable home located close to Woodruff Road and major highways. Quiet and private community. Bright and cozy. Vaulted ceiling in living room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Roseridge Drive
112 Roseridge Dr, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
112 Roseridge Drive Available 06/20/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Beautiful and practically brand new 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4 Silverthorn Court
4 Silverthorn Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2800 sqft
4 Silverthorn Court Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a bonus room - Beautiful home located on Highway 14, 5 minutes to Woodruff Road. 3 bedroom with bonus or possible 4th bedroom, 2.5 baths. Great size yard with covered porch.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Mauldin, the median rent is $635 for a studio, $723 for a 1-bedroom, $868 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,154 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mauldin, check out our monthly Mauldin Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Mauldin area include Clemson University, Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Furman, and Greenville Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mauldin from include Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Simpsonville.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC