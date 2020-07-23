/
greenville county
283 Apartments for rent in Greenville County, SC📍
13 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
17 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,030
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1125 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
6 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
31 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$771
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$922
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,137
1204 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
16 Units Available
Park West
357 Hillandale Rd, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$705
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$776
887 sqft
Less than 10 minutes from downtown Greenville, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and custom cabinetry. Common amenities include a barbecue area and on-site laundry.
83 Units Available
Southern Side
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$999
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
12 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
3 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1126 sqft
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
23 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$926
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,162
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
21 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$960
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1516 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
23 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,086
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1344 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
15 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$930
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
15 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$935
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
24 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
14 Units Available
West End Market
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,139
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,269
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Carlyle
620 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient apartment community amenities, including car care center and guest apartment. Enjoy modern, relaxing unit features, including plush carpeting and a gourmet kitchen. Situated close to Haywood Mall with easy access to I-385 and I-85.
14 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$826
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1146 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
11 Units Available
Brandon
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
15 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$937
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
47 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1232 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
7 Units Available
West End Market
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1059 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
21 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,195
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,308
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
23 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$916
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1364 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Greenville County area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, University of Georgia, Athens Technical College, and Furman. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Greenville, Asheville, Athens, Spartanburg, and Greer have apartments for rent.
