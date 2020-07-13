/
pet friendly apartments
173 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Greer, SC
14 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
19 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$864
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
22 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
35 Units Available
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1373 sqft
Adjacent to Century Park and close to downtown Greer, these homes feature plush carpeting, private patios, and spacious closets, among other amenities. Residents have access to a sundeck, a clubhouse, and a business center.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive
2 Ashburton Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1439 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers single-story apartments with full private garages attached. Smoke-free homes. Energy efficient appliances throughout. Full-size washer and dryer connections provided. Walk-in closets and large pantries.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1393 sqft
Redwood® Greer Everhope is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 Unit Available
4 Stewart Ave
4 Stewart Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
993 sqft
4 Stewart Ave Available 08/01/20 This 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Greer has nice flooring in main living room and bedrooms - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT
1 Unit Available
203 Elise Drive
203 Elise Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1480 sqft
Greer - 2/2.5, 1,480 SF - Lismore Village - Great townhouse on the Eastside. Kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet. Dining area. Washer and Dryer included-located downstairs. Fenced patio. Alarm system. Attic storage.
1 Unit Available
304 Corday Lane
304 Corday Lane, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
304 Corday Lane Available 08/01/20 Townhome in Greer walking distance to Riverside High - Beautiful townhome with tons of upgrades, next to Riverside High School. 3BD/with loft, 2 1/2 baths and 2 car garage. 1800 sqft.
1 Unit Available
823 Chartwell Dr
823 Chartwell Drive, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1912 sqft
Maintenance-free living & more space than you realize! This 3 BR, 2 BA townhome is located on Greenville's Eastside, convenient to I-85 as well as downtown! Open floorplan with neutral decor that will flow with any furnishings.
1 Unit Available
707 Poplar Dr
707 Poplar Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Poplar Place Apartments - Property Id: 309410 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309410 Property Id 309410 (RLNE5889927)
1 Unit Available
216 Nimbus Court
216 Nimbus Court, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
216 Nimbus Court Available 09/09/20 Greer, 2BD/2.5BA, 1480SF - Reserve @ Riverside -Great townhouse convenient to shopping and I85. New carpet will be installed. Kitchen includes all appliances and lots of cabinetry and counter space. Breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
409 Pine Street
409 Pine Street, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 bedroom 1 bath home near Downtown Greer! The home has no carpet - hardwoods galore! The original character of this home is priceless.
1 Unit Available
309 Morgan Street
309 Morgan St, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unbelievable opportunity to rent a new home close to everything Downtown Greer SC has to offer including shopping, dining, and parks! Built by local builder, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home was completed in February 2020.
1 Unit Available
15 Tack Lane
15 Tack Lane, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1568 sqft
This single-family home located in Greer, SC will be available soon for applications and move-in! It offers 1,568 square feet of living space, including 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and much more! Please add your name to our WAITING LIST to be
1 Unit Available
100 Mulberry Street
100 Mulberry Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1830 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Don't miss this adorable bungalow within walking distance of downtown Greer. Be a part of all the activities, enjoy the restaurants and shopping all without getting into the car. Minutes to everything.
1 Unit Available
514 Meritage Street
514 Meritage Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1560 sqft
Welcome to your new home! This gorgeous 2017-construction end-unit townhome in the highly sought-after O'Neal Village community features craftsman style architecture and maintenance-free living.
1 Unit Available
65 Roselite Circle
65 Roselite Circle, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Highly desired location in the Terraces of Granite Falls. This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has been newly updated with luxury vinyl tile wood floors, new carpet upstairs, new fixtures, and fresh paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
12 Brightmore Drive
12 Brightmore Drive, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.
1 Unit Available
300 Chartwell Dr
300 Chartwell Drive, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Greer
13 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
105 Cosmos Lane
105 Cosmos Lane, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Adorable home in Greer - Adorable 3 bd/2 bath home in Suncrest Ridge that is conveniently located between Spartanburg and Greenville. Living room opens up to kitchen and breakfast area.
1 Unit Available
206 Landing Ferry Way
206 Landing Ferry Way, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,790
2200 sqft
Greer, 4Bd/2.5Ba, 2200+/- SF - Camden Court - Beautiful home in great location convenient to shopping and I85. Cu-de sac lot. Formal living room and dining room. Eat-in kitchen with kitchen bar that opens to den with gas fireplace.
